Autumn is a great time to try new dessert ideas. I hope you enjoy these recipes. They’re some of my family’s favorites.
Autumn Spice Pound Cake
— 1 cup butter, softened
— 2 cups of sugar
— 5 eggs
— 3 cups sifted all-purpose flour
— 1 tablespoon baking powder
— 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
— 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
— 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
— 1 teaspoon ground allspice
— 1 cup milk
— 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
— 3/4 cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Cream butter and gradually add sugar, beating well. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
Combine flour, baking powder and spices; gradually add to creamed butter and sugar, alternatively with the milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Stir in vanilla and pecans. Pour batter into a greased and floured 10-inch tube pan. Bake for 65 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the cake center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes.
Remove from pan and cool completely before adding the glaze, if using. For a glaze, combine cup powdered sugar with 1 tablespoon milk. Whisk until smooth. Add more milk, a little at a time, until the glaze drips easily from a spoon. Carefully drizzle glaze over the cake.
Fresh Apple Cake
— 1 cups vegetable oil
— 2 cups sugar
— 3 eggs
— 2 teaspoons vanilla
— 3 cups self-rising flour
— 1 teaspoon cinnamon
— 3 cups peeled, chopped apples (whatever kind you like best, I used Fuji)
— 1 cup chopped pecans
Mix the oil, sugar, eggs and vanilla in a large bowl. Add flour a little at a time. Mix in cinnamon. Fold in apples and pecans. Pour into well-greased and floured bundt pan. Bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees.
Topping
— 1 cup brown sugar
— 1/4 cup milk
— 1 stick unsalted butter
Combine brown sugar, milk and butter in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and boil for 1 minute. Pour hot glaze over hot cake.
Leave in pan for 2 hours, the
n carefully release onto a cake plate.
