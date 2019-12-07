Editor’s Note: This publishers’ note appeared on the front page of the first edition of the Rutland Herald on December 8, 1794.
We this day present the PUBLIC with the first number of The Rutland Herald, or, Vermont Mercury. As we have purchased of Mr. Lyon, Editor of the Farmer’s Library, the Printing Office, Apparatus, and Privileges annexed by law to his Paper, it will, for the future, be carried on by the subscribers, with the above title, under the direction of Dr. Williams.
Nothing shall be wanting which is in our power to render the Herald an useful and entertaining Paper. Anecdotes, Political Essays, and Speculative Pieces will be admitted in their proper place and proportion. But our chief aim will be, to collect and publish authentic and accurate accounts of all the Foreign and Domestic transactions which, from time to time, may take place. And we shall endeavor that our readers may find the articles of useful intelligence arranged in their proper order and method.
In Political matters we shall be ready to publish any pieces which may be of use to communicate information, or can be considered as relating to the Public: But on no occasion will we condescend to publish any thing in the Herald of an immoral nature or tendency, becoming the retailers of scandalous anecdotes, or the dupes of electioneering politicians; nor will we be employed in private piques and quarrels, in murdering reputations and characters, or in disturbing the enjoyments of domestic happiness.
The price of the Herald will be nine shillings per annum to those to whom we send the papers ourselves; seven shillings and sixpence to those who call at the Office and take them; and the lowest prices which are customary in Vermont, to those of the posts who take them in considerable quantities. It will not be in our power to be at the expence of publishing the Herald till the expiration of the winter after this, without receiving some part of the pay, to enable us to defray the necessary expences. In the course of the present winter, the gentlemen who favour us with their custom, will be so good as to advance payment for one quarter of a year, to enable us to supply them with the Herald the other three quarters.
The most proper way of soliciting the public favour, is, to deserve it: this shall be our constant endeavour. The end we mean to have steadily in view, is, to make the Herald an Instructive, Entertaining, and Useful Paper, uninfluenced by parties, and as free as possible from any mixtures of prejudice. While we keep to this rule, we feel a confidence that we shall obtain encouragement in the public approbation and favour; and we earnestly request the communications and assistance of the ingenious in every art and profession.
S. Williams
S. Williams
Proprietors
