The Development Review Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.
Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly said she plans to merge the hearing with the one scheduled for March 26 in the hope that by then she will have determined how to conduct hearings in a way that conforms to both open meeting law and the closure of City Hall to the public.
The delayed hearing is on a proposal to place six Tesla electric vehicle charging stations at the Stewart's on Woodstock Avenue.
