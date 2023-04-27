Homelessness is a complex, multifactorial problem that defies easy solutions. From 20,000 feet, the way forward is not complex: more housing and the right services delivered at the right time.
Yet, despite the United States being one of the world’s wealthiest, we have continuously struggled with the issue of homelessness since the 1980s. Concurrently, despite Vermont being consistently in the top 10 of states in many health and social indicators, we continue to have a significant number of people experiencing homelessness and housing instability. When the pandemic hit, this problem continued to accelerate despite a large influx of federal funds.
Now as these federal funding streams dry up, the unhoused problem deepens, including dramatically reducing hotel and rental subsidies. Specifically, unless the Legislature takes action, more than 2,000 of our fellow Vermonters — including children, elderly, individuals physically disabled or severely ill, people actively fighting substance use or mental health conditions — all will be homeless, some for the first time in their lives, as they are displaced from their hotels.
We must act. The Legislature must act. Now. If we do not, many of our fellow Vermonters will experience deterioration in their health, while some will die needlessly. Our already stressed social service providers will experience a significantly greater burden. And, just as we experienced in the 1960s and 1970s with the deinstitutionalization from the psychiatric state hospitals, those exited from hotels will be forced to look for shelter on our streets, in our neighborhoods and in rural areas across Vermont.
What do we do? While many social supports are in place and providers work tirelessly to address the needs of these marginalized populations, only funded and coordinated work among and across not-for-profits and government entities will lead to meaningful progress. Meanwhile, in developing and prioritizing interventions, we need to recognize the spectrum of reasons that have caused different populations to experience homelessness and housing instability: rising rents, lack of affordable housing options, eviction, divorces, family conflict and domestic violence. The needs and solutions for each subpopulation can be very different, and a proactive system must include a spectrum of targeted interventions and services to be effective.
In ending homelessness, we concurrently work toward assuring that every American has the right housing to meet their needs. In doing, we also will raise the tide for all Americans who are struggling with housing. And how will we do this? Again, by building a collaborative, coalition of the across sectors: housing, health care, private sector hand in glove with local, state and federal government partners. Right now, we have a plethora of service providers and state agencies staffed by dedicated, compassionate professionals who want to make a difference.
However, in a homelessness/affordable housing needs assessment done in Washington County by my firm, we found that not only were these efforts not coordinated operating in silos but, in some cases, they worked at cross purposes. If we are to make progress, we must break down these silos, build bridges among provider and support entities and actively collaborate. We should evaluate all housing and homelessness-related services within each community (e.g., Washington County) and across the state and ask:
— Who is delivering what services?
— Are these the right services, i.e., do they meet the needs of the served populations and broader community?
— Are they cost-effective?
— Can we combine efforts to more effectively and efficiently leverage the finite funding streams to deliver the highest quality services at the lowest cost?
In other words, the way forward is for our leaders and key stakeholders to be committed to thinking outside the box to shatter ineffective practices and relentlessly cut the red tape of bureaucracy. They must focus on solutions and rise above entrenched and parochial self-interest.
For example, in Washington County, my firm recommended the creation of a comprehensive and integrated housing master plan to address this current fragmentation and ensure our community is positioned to take advantage of housing-related funding opportunities at the state and federal levels. Recognizing the fundamental solution to homelessness is more housing of all types, the master plan should be focused on: quantifying the amount and type of housing needed in the next five years to meet local needs; reducing barriers to housing creation; incentivizing infill development and the promotion of expanded use of the existing housing stock; and improving access to community services and social supports that promote housing stability. Throughout the process, a special emphasis should be put on prioritizing the creation of more permanent subsidized housing units in the community. It is imperative that the local government entities set polices to identify and remove barriers to current and future subsidized housing projects and then oversee implementation.
At the same time, these same leaders and stakeholders should work together to fight the stigma and discrimination of homelessness through public education and awareness building. For example, in Washington County, we recommended the City of Montpelier implement a systematic public education plan aimed at reducing stigma and increasing the knowledge of our residents about housing instability and the issues faced by the individuals who are unhoused in our community. This initiative is vital to help ensure continued support for mitigation efforts by building understanding, empathy, and knowledge in the community. A systematic educational plan that will provide people in Montpelier with both direct knowledge of, as well as personal experience with, the challenges of people in our community experiencing housing instability.
Implementing these solutions will be difficult. But we need to act. Be innovative and not afraid to try new approaches, take risk, and then invest in and celebrate the successes as a community. We Vermonters have proven time and time again we are resilient and resourceful, particular in face of societal challenges. The moment is now to prove once again our humanity and lead the nation in solving homelessness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.