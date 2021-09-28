BRATTLEBORO — When Tropical Storm Irene swept across Vermont a decade ago, it struck mobile home residents in Brattleboro especially hard.
Floodwaters from the Whetstone Brook destroyed 10 sites in Glen Park and another six in Mountain Home, both of which are managed by Tri-Park Cooperative Housing. Repairing damage from the storm drained the finances of the cooperative, which also owns Black Mountain Park on Black Mountain Road.
If funding woes continue, residents of the mobile home parks could see significant increases in their rents.
“The current financial situation at Tri-Park can be best described as tenuous,” states a master plan, which was recently presented to Tri-Park’s board of directors.
More than 1,000 of Brattleboro’s 11,100 residents live in the three parks on 314 sites. While most of the residents in Mountain Home and Glen Park in West Brattleboro are safely above the Whetstone Brook’s occasional flood water, about 100 of them still live in mobile homes in either the floodplain or the floodway.
In 2008, the town of Brattleboro and Tri-Park signed a development agreement that included replacement of Tri-Park’s sewer and water system. As part of this agreement, which was revised in 2011, the cooperative agreed to relocate, “over time,” 64 homes out of the floodway.
Tri-Park has had a policy whereby these homes are not replaced when they are demolished, removed or vacated, with 22 of the sites removed to date.
“But nobody is going to be forced to leave their homes,” said Kay Curtis, chairwoman of the Tri-Park Board of Directors. “Yes, they are in danger of being washed out the next time there is a 100-year storm. Then they’ll be washed out, they’ll have nothing left and they’ll be homeless. We want to avoid that by creating new sites and offering incentives to these people so they can move up where we are going to squeeze people between existing spots.”
Also as part of the agreement with the town, Tri-Park had to develop a master plan, which was recently completed by Dubois and King.
The master plan identified nearly $6 million in costs to keep the cooperative operating into the future.
But the more gradual, planned loss of homes outlined in the agreement with the town presents a challenge to the financial sustainability of Tri-Park, the master plan states.
“Fewer rented lots reduces income and increases pressure on the Cooperative, forcing the Cooperative’s management to either reduce services, defer necessary maintenance or raise lot rents,” the master plan states.
“This is not our only problem,” Curtis noted. “This is our third problem.”
No. 1 on the list is fixing the septic systems at Glen Park, at a cost of between $140,000 and $200,000, and Black Mountain Park, at a cost of between $245,000 and $300,000.
And then there is the Winding Hill Bridge, which crosses Halladay Brook at the Mountain Home site and shows “significant evidence of deterioration along steel girders, in some places leading to no structural capacity,” states an assessment conducted by DuBois and King.
The estimated cost of replacing the bridge is between $225,000 and $270,000, which would be shared by neighboring Deepwoods Mobile Home Park, operated by the Housing Foundation.
The Dettman Drive bridge, which crosses the Whetstone Brook, is suitable but requires $100,000 worth of improvements to extend its service life, the master plan states.
Some of the $6 million needed to guarantee Tri-Park’s viability, nearly $1.3 million, has been secured by U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., in the 2022 appropriations bill. The bill has been approved in the U.S. House of Representatives but still needs to clear the Senate.
HELP FROM M&SFinding the rest of the money without raising lot rents has proved a puzzle for the board of directors. The board has turned for guidance to M&S Development, which specializes in finding funds “for complex housing and economic development projects that appear financially unfeasible but support healthy, safe, and affordable communities,” according to a news release.
“We are looking at a medley of different funding sources,” said Bob Stevens, principal for M&S, who said it will take about six months to put together the application packets for the various sources.
Stevens said now is also a good time to refinance Tri-Park’s $533,000 in debt.
Other sources of funding might include a Community Development Block Grant as well as the state’s Clean Water Revolving Fund. Funding from FEMA, the Vermont Housing Finance Agency and the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, also might be available.
One option for Tri-Park is to develop new sites in Mountain Home, thus increasing its rental revenue.
The master plan recommends Tri-Park relocate its maintenance shed, which would make room for 16 new sites.
It would cost nearly $840,00 to develop the site, according to the master plan. Relocating the shop would add another $183,000.
The master plan also recommends 17 spots where new sites can be squeezed in-between existing sites. Establishing new sites also incurs costs, such as running new water and septic pipes.
“There’s no way to do it and not lose an enormous amount of money unless you squeeze people in next to other people,” said Curtis, who admitted it will be impossible to keep everyone happy, whatever decision the cooperative makes.
The lot rent at Mountain Home is $282 per month. At Black Mountain and Glen parks, the rent is set at $305. In Mountain Home, each site has its own water and septic meter and each resident pays the town directly. In each of the other two parks, Tri-Park has a single meter, with residents paying the cooperative, which sends a payment to the town.
If Tri-Park can’t find funding, the rent would need to go up to at least $340 at Mountain Home, and to at least $390 at Black Mountain and Glen Park, the master plan states.
“You can’t balance the budget without increasing the rent sky-high,” Nancy Brosz, a former chairwoman of the board, said.
“This is a very vulnerable group of people living here,” Curtis added. “They can’t afford large increases in rent.”
Brosz and Curtis said the board would also like to help people move away from the Whetstone Brook. Most of those mobile homes are too old to be moved and their owners are on fixed incomes and can’t afford new ones.
“We might have to come up with a ruling in the next few years that if you’re in the floodway, you may leave your home and we will set a reasonable price to pay you, but that home will be demolished,” Curtis said.
But that money will need to come from somewhere, too. According to the Census Bureau, in 2020, the average cost for a new mobile home was a little more than $88,000.
Used mobile homes can be found for between $30,000 and $40,000, Curtis said, but it’s almost impossible to get a bank loan for a mobile home.
“If you’ve been retired since you were 65, you are not making any new income to put in the bank to purchase a new mobile home,” Curtis said.
If M&S can develop a funding plan, Tri-Park could find a way out of its predicament while also helping people to relocate away from the Whetstone Brook.
Curtis said she, like many other people in the three parks, really can’t afford to live anywhere else, and doesn’t want to move, even if they can find something affordable.
Brosz agreed.
“Some of these folks have lived here all their lives,” she said. “They want to stay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.