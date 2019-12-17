Two Vermont men are facing charges from an alleged incident that happened in Brandon on Nov. 1.
Brian W. Alger, 55, of Leicester, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct for fighting and one misdemeanor count of negligent driving.
Also, Christopher G. Bridgmon, 33, of Whiting, pleaded not guilty, Monday in Rutland criminal court, to one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license, one misdemeanor count of negligent driving and one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage.
Both were released without bail.
Charges against both men were based on an affidavit written by Brandon Police Chief Christopher Brickell, who said he was dispatched to the scene of an incident around 11:40 a.m. Nov. 1 on Paintworks Road in Brandon during which a pedestrian was allegedly hit.
Brickell said he spoke to Alger and his son, Brian T. Alger, 25. The Algers said their truck had been hit in the rear by a gray Chevrolet Impala at the intersection of McConnell Road and Smalley Road.
The Algers followed the Impala to Paintworks Road where they argued with the driver, later identified as Bridgmon, before Alger Jr. climbed on the hood of the Impala.
The affidavit said the Algers said Bridgmon had called police and he allegedly drove off, striking Alger Sr. and causing Alger Jr. to fall off the Impala.
The Algers told Brickell they have a camera attached to the front windshield of their truck and offered to let him see the video.
Alger Sr. declined treatment at the scene, the affidavit said.
Brickell said he went to Whiting and spoke to Bridgmon, after noting the Impala parked at Bridgmon’s house, showed damage consistent with hitting a truck in the rear.
Bridgmon told Brickell he had been returning home from Rutland when a truck passed him. He said that annoyed him so he passed the truck, but then the truck passed him again. He told police he had stopped after being chased, starting in Pittsford, by the Algers, the affidavit said.
Brickell said when he reviewed the video, he was shocked to see both vehicles, Bridgmon and Alger, operating in unsafe manners.”
According to Brickell, the video shows the Impala and the truck passing each other multiple times with the drivers operating at unsafe speeds for the road conditions.
Brickell said Alger Sr. can be seen in the video trying to hold onto the Impala’s driver-side exterior mirror before falling over due to the speed of the Impala.
The affidavit against Bridgmon said Brickell spoke to him again after the police chief watched the video. He allegedly told Brickell he knew what he had done was wrong.
Bridgmon told Brickell he was angry when the truck passed his car and he “flipped off” the other driver. He said the situation then escalated, and he hit the truck because it had stopped abruptly in front of his car.
Bridgmon said he tried to de-escalate the situation but when he stopped, both Algers approached him in what seemed to be an aggressive way.
Brickell wrote in the Alger affidavit that he had another conversation with Alger. He said Alger “acknowledged he made bad choices that day.”
“He advised he suffers from bi-polar disease and did not take his medication that day. When asked why he didn’t just call 911, he advised he should have but saw (Bridgmon) give him the finger and he got angry. Alger Sr. continued to be honest about his actions yet blamed his actions on the fact he suffers from bi-polar disease,” Brickell wrote.
If convicted of the charges against him, Bridgmon could be sentenced to up to 5 years in jail.
Alger, if convicted, could be sentenced to up to 1 year and 2 months in jail.
