WELLS — Three people, including a pedestrian, were involved in a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday at the intersection of North Street and Route 30.
Police said Valentina Cassarino, 22, of Wells, was turning onto Route 30 while driving a 2012 Nissan Sentra after stopping at a stop sign on North Street but failed to yield to a 1999 Chevrolet Prizm being driven south on Route 30 by Richard Holcomb, 51, of Wells.
The Prizm when off the west side of Route 30 because of the crash and hit a 2009 Ford truck parked in a driveway. The truck was pushed into Jeffrey Davis, 52, of Wells, who was not inside the truck at the time of the crash.
The crash was reported around 5:25 p.m.
Davis suffered minor injury to his wrist and back and Holcomb was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Cassarino reported no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.