This park will have you looking up as the rocks are taller than your house.
Get outdoors and explore Rock City Park in Olean, New York. The scenery is beautiful and the opportunities for hiking and climbing are fun and exciting.
This park is truly a hidden gem in this southwestern New York city. It is a perfect place for those wanting to take nature photographs, especially in the fall when the leaves pop out in brilliant colors. The trail is well marked, making for a great hike and exploration of the crevices of these giant rocks.
Rock City is family-friendly and open May 1 to Oct. 31. They are following COVID-19 regulations and ask visitors to wear a face mask when needed, and keep a safe and comfortable distance from other park visitors. Pets are welcome on a leash.
This attraction has welcomed travelers since 1890. Thousands of visitors enjoy the views from the top and the bottom of the rocks as they hike each year. The trail takes about 45 minutes to walk. It is a geological wonder of huge rock formations and has the world’s largest exposure quartz conglomerate, also called puddingstone or ocean spar. It is a prehistoric ocean floor.
Located on top of Rock City Hill in the Enchanted Mountains of Cattaraugus County, the park sits at 2,300 feet above sea level.
Bring a picnic and enjoy the views, hiking trails, formations, fluorescent rock room and more. Points of interest are highlighted on the map with educational facts. The owner is friendly and has a lot of information on the area. There is also a newly expanded museum to explore and a gift shop.
While in the area check out Griffis Sculpture Park, an outdoor attraction since the early ’60s. Steel sculptures by Larry Griffis and other artists are located throughout the woods, fields and ponds of this park, 450 acres of Ashford Hollow Park. It is one of America’s largest and oldest sculpture parks with more than 250 works positioned perfectly among the miles of hiking trails, creating a mix of art and nature.
The park is divided into two sections, Rohr Hill Road Site and Mill Valley Road Site. At Rohr Hill visitors will see towering sculptures among the woods and fields. At Mill Valley there is a smooth walk area and miles of trails offering a variety of terrain. Take a few minutes or hours to check out this park. Events are normally offered throughout the year. Kids love the park as there are things for them to climb.
For information on where to stay, visit enchantedmountains.com.
