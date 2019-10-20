Otter Valley's stunning 38-36 victory over previously unbeaten BFA-Fairfax on Saturday night shook up the Division III standings.
Combined with Poultney's victory over Springfield, it thrust Poultney into the top spot for the tournament that begins this week. BFA dropped to No. 2 and the Otters climbed to No. 3.
St. Johnsbury held on to the top spot in D-I while Brattleboro will enter the D-II tournament at No. 1.
The tournaments:
Vermont Football Tournaments
Division I
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 25
Game 2: No. 5 Essex (5-3) at No. 4 Rutland (5-3)
Game 3: No. 7 BFA-St. Albans (4-4) at No. 2 Middlebury (8-0)
Saturday, Oct. 26
Game 1: No. 8 Colchester (4-4) at No. 1 St. Johnsbury (8-0)
Game 4: No. 6 Hartford (4-4) at No. 3 Burr and Burton (7-1)
Semifinals, TBA
Game 5: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 1
Game 6: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 3
Finals
Saturday, Nov. 9
at Rutland High School
Game 7: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6
Division II
Friday, Oct. 25
Game 1: No. 8 North Country (1-7) at No. 1 Brattleboro (8-0)
Game 2: No. 5 Mount Anthony (4-4) at No. 4 Fair Haven (4-4)
Game 3: No. 7 Spaulding (2-6) at No. 2 U-32 (7-1)
Game 4: No. 6 Lyndon (3-5) at No. 3 Bellows Falls (6-2)
Semifinals, TBA
Game 5: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 1
Game 6: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 3
Finals
Saturday, Nov. 9
at Rutland High School
Game 7: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6
Division III
Friday, Oct. 25
Game 2: No. 5 Windsor (3-5) at No. 4 Springfield (5-3)
Saturday, Oct. 26
Game 1: No. 8 Woodstock (0-8) at No. 1 Poultney (7-1)
Game 3: No. 7 Mill River (2-6) at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax (7-1)
Game 4: No. 6 Oxbow (3-5) at No. 3 Otter Valley (5-3)
Semifinals, TBA
Game 5: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 1
Game 6: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 3
Finals
Saturday, Nov. 9
at Rutland High School
Game 7: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6
