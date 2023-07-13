Stacey Vaillancourt's trial date has been set for Nov. 27.
The date was set at a court hearing Monday, according to Rutland County State's Attorney Ian Sullivan. The trial is slated to last until Dec. 1.
Vaillancourt is charged with manslaughter and child cruelty resulting in death, both felonies, in the 2019 death of 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar. Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, while the maximum for child cruelty is 10 years. Vaillancourt has been free on an unsecured bond pending trial.
Vaillancourt had been in the child care business for more than 20 years and was running a day care out of her home. She was caring for 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar in 2019 when she found the child unresponsive late in the day and called for help. An autopsy found the child died from a toxic dose of diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl, according to court records. Benadryl is not recommended for infants, according to the affidavit.
Prosecutors have argued that Vaillancourt was the only person with the opportunity to administer the drug to the child, and have suggested she used it to get the child to sleep.
The defense has tried to cast doubt on that assertion by claim, pointing out in a motion to dismiss filed earlier this year that the autopsy was unable to pinpoint when the child was given the drug or in how many doses. The motion to dismiss was denied, though, when Judge Cortland Corsones pointed to the state’s argument that Vaillancourt’s own observations of the child were not consistent with the baby having been given the drug before arriving at the day care.
The court had originally eyed a January trial date, but the proceedings were delayed when Vaillancourt had health issues. The jury draw for the trial is scheduled for Nov. 15.