Most Vermont courtrooms are now open to the public although some restrictions may apply as the Vermont Judiciary works to restart services through the state as pandemic restrictions are lifted.
Gov. Phil Scott declared the state of emergency in Vermont in March 2020 in response to the spread of COVID-19. The Vermont Judiciary also declared an emergency at that time which resulted in many court hearings taking part remotely and the courts being closed to the public for many functions.
As of Tuesday, most of those restrictions on access were lifted.
Judge Brian Grearson, chief superior court judge for Vermont, said there were a number of reasons Vermonters might need to access their local courthouse even through many proceedings were able to take place remotely during the past year.
“People that aren't able to connect remotely and people that sometimes need that one-on-one contact will be able to access the courts as they used to pre-pandemic,” he said.
The judiciary is responding to Vermont's high rate of vaccination. More than 82% of eligible adults in Vermont have gotten at least once vaccination shot.
A news release sent Friday said the Vermont Supreme Court has responded to the success of the vaccination effort by opening access for most courthouses to members of the public.
Protocols courts have had in place will remain for some time, however.
In a statement, Patricia Gabel, Vermont state court administrator, pointed out that some who come to court do so because they must rather than by choice.
To keep everyone safe, the requirements of masking, social distancing and health screening at the entrance will continue.
Gabel encouraged visitors who participate in a court proceeding to bring a copy of their vaccination record to court with them if they want permission from a judge to take a mask off, as some judges might ask about vaccination status although visitors are not required to show they are vaccinated.
A judge may allow people in his or her courtroom to go without masks if they determine everyone has been vaccinated, Gabel said. But those people are-expected to put their masks back on after leaving the site of the hearing or proceeding.
Gabel said remote hearings will continue. “Remote hearings have many benefits. They’re efficient, more convenient for many and virtually risk-free from disease transmission. We may continue them indefinitely,” she said.
Although most courthouses will now be open, some will remain closed because they are too small to allow for social distancing or lack proper air quality systems. Work on these courthouses, which includes the civil courts in Bennington, Franklin, Windham and Washington counties, all courts in Essex County, criminal and family court in Windsor County and the criminal, civil and family courts in Orleans County are ongoing.
Grearson noted that other work to return the courts to a more normal schedule are also continuing. Recent jury trials in Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor have been scheduled, taken place and even gone to verdict for some.
“We're expanded the ability. We have more courts now that are available for jury trials. At the same time, we still have some courthouses without a proper air circulation system and so those buildings still have not been approved for jury trials,” he said.
Grearson said Caledonia and Orange are now available and Bennington County is expecting to try a criminal case before a jury over the summer.
When civil jury trials will resume is unclear although Grearson said the Rutland County civil courthouse was approved in the last week.
For now, Grearson said, criminal trials take precedence.
“Those are gradually coming, but the priority for the court is still criminal cases, principally those with individuals in custody,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.