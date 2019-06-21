MONTPELIER — Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill into law Thursday aimed at getting broadband to all rural areas of the state.
The legislation supports community efforts to design and build broadband networks, such as EC Fiber, a nonprofit, community owned fiber-optic network available in 22 member towns. The measure provides technical assistance as well as grants for communities to do feasibility studies on how to build and pay for broadband.
"This is a bill that is empowering our citizens to solve this problem," said Independent Rep. Laura Sibilia, of Dover, where Scott signed the bill. She noted that the state cannot force providers to offer the service and it lacks the more than $600 million needed to build out a fiber network.
The money for some aspects would come from a slight increase in a phone tax.
