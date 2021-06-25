The Vermont Judiciary has extended the state of judicial emergency, declared in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, through Sept 7, but issued a memo on Friday updating the conditions of the order.
The memo sent to members of the judiciary on Friday said the latest changes were possible because of the high vaccination rate in Vermont.
“It reflects a significant step in the direction of a return to ‘normal,’” the memo said.
However, just under 20% of eligible Vermonters are still unvaccinated and remain at risk.
Noting that many involved in the courts are not there by choice and many proceedings keep strangers together in close quarters, the memo said some changes made in response to the emergency order will stay in place.
“Extending this administrative order will enable the Judiciary to transition in an orderly way to a ‘new normal,’ making permanent, with or without alterations, some of the rules and practices adopted during this Judicial Emergency,” the memo stated.
One of the amendments notes a plan for jury trials that includes social distancing may evolve as infection rates continue to drop.
Remote proceedings will continue to be a part of court operations beyond the judicial emergency and the memo said members of the judiciary expect the rules and processes will evolve to reflect that.
The language governing access to court buildings will change July 5, given the ongoing limitations in air filtration in some judiciary spaces. The court administrator retains the authority to adopt restrictions and requirements regarding public access to Judiciary buildings, including requirements relating to screening, masks and social distancing.
Under the amendment, a committee will consider whether the rules on court-ordered mediation allowing remote participation are warranted
Court committees, boards and commissions are being directed to review their respective rules to determine whether any changes are warranted in light of the experiences of the last 15 months.
Visit the online site at vermontjudiciary.org/about-vermont-judiciary/covid-19-and-court-operations to read the full order and other updates regarding COVID-19 and court operations.
