MONTPELIER — Vermont’s hunters will get one final chance for a deer this year during the muzzleloader deer season and the second part of the archery deer season. The two seasons run at the same time — Dec. 1-9.
A muzzleloader hunter may take one legal buck anywhere in the state. In addition, a hunter who received a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit may take one antlerless deer in the Wildlife Management Unit designated on the permit.
An archery hunter may take a legal buck anywhere in the state, provided they didn’t take one in the earlier part of archery season. An archery hunter may take an antlerless deer anywhere in the state.
Check the 2018 Vermont Hunting & Trapping Guide for regulation details. It’s available where licenses are sold and on Fish & Wildlife’s website: www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.