CHARLOTTE — Veteran Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette remembers clearly the two-vehicle crash caused by a drunken driver that almost cost him his life and demolished a brand new police cruiser.
It was the seatbelt in his cruiser that helped save his life on Sept. 8, 1994 — a day he says he will never forget.
Doucette was one of the keynote speakers on Monday to help kick off the Vermont-New York portion of a national two-week safety program to get more motorists to use seatbelts to save lives.
“Click It or Ticket” is an intensive safety effort to try to ensure drivers and passengers fully use seatbelts in an effort to reduce highway deaths.
Vermont and New York have mobilized over the past 20 years to take part in “Border-to-Border” as a way to highlight state, county and local law enforcement throughout the two states. The joint program “demonstrates our united commitment to highway safety,” said retired Vermont State Police Capt. Paul White, now with the Governor’s Highway Safety Office.
Police agencies and the Vermont Click It or Ticket Task Force will be using roving patrols and checkpoints, on roads throughout the Green Mountain State identified as having higher unbelted crash rates. The officers will be looking for aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving and impaired operation violations.
“It’s about changing people’s behavior,” Doucette said about trying to ensure seatbelt usage. The targeted campaign runs through Sunday June 6.
Doucette said the injuries from the 1994 crash put him out of work for 10.5 months and for the other driver: she was charged with driving while intoxicated.
He was responding to a report of a break-in at the local high school and had activated the emergency blue lights and siren in the cruiser when the truck with three people pulled out of a parking lot into his path, reports show.
The pickup truck hit the driver’s side of the police car helping send the right side into a large metal utility pole and deploying airbags in the cruiser during the late night crash just north of the Four Corners in Downtown Bennington.
Doucette noted as this summer arrives the nation is facing the 100 deadliest days of the year.
Another crash survivor Jaycee Good of White Plains, N.Y. also spoke about the need to strap in. Good said the day she graduated from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Penn. her family was later in a fatal crash 13 years ago caused by a distracted driver on a cell phone. Good said she survived, but is half paralyzed. Her parents died in the crash, including her mother, who was not restrained in the back seat.
Also speaking was Lt. Gov. Mollie Gray. She said as restrictions on COVID are relaxed, more people will hit the highways and it is critical for everybody to buckle up no matter where they are seated in a vehicle.
Gray, under questioning, said she would support Vermont moving to a primary seat belt law that would allow police to pull over drivers that are not wearing a seatbelt.
In Vermont, police are allowed to ticket for no seatbelt only as a secondary violation. The initial reason for the stop has to be for another infraction — not related to the seatbelt.
New York State Police Major Reuben Oliver noted the Empire State has a 94 percent use rate for seatbelts due in part to its local campaign known as “Buckle Up New York.”
He said half the traffic deaths in New York each year are people not wearing seatbelts.
The news conference was held on a ferryboat operating on Lake Champlain between Charlotte, Vt. and Essex, N.Y.
The setting was designed to show the unity of the two states along their joint border, according to Lt. Allen Fortin of the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department. The former Shelburne Police lieutenant serves as the Chittenden / Franklin County Highway Safety Coordinator.
Fortin said after 14 months of limited activities due to COVID-19, Vermonters are ready to get on the road more. He said it was critical as Memorial Day approaches that motorists think more about highway safety. That is one of the reasons the “Click or Ticket” Campaign overlaps on both sides of the holiday weekend to help start the summer.
“Seat belts save thousands of lives every year, but far too many motorists are still not buckling up, especially at night when the risk of getting in a crash is even greater,” Fortin said.
“We want to make this the safest summer possible. Buckling up is not optional; it’s the law and can be the difference between life and death in a crash. That is why we’re out here enforcing the law. Click it or Ticket, every time, day or night,” he said.
“If this enforcement crackdown wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we’ll consider our mission to be a success,” White said.
Among the other law enforcement agencies attending the press conference were members of the Enforcement Division of the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, Vermont State Police Traffic Safety Unit and the Essex County (N.Y.) Sheriff’s Department.
