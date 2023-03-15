SALISBURY — It’s that time of year again when the public is barred from peregrine falcon nesting sites in Salisbury and Rochester.
The Forest Service for the Green Mountain National Forest announced Wednesday that the Rattlesnake Cliff Area in Salisbury and the Mount Horrid/Great Cliff Area in Rochester are both closed to the public from now until Aug. 1 to keep from disturbing the nesting activities of peregrine falcons.
According to the Forest Service, peregrine falcons are considered a recovered species in Vermont. Their population suffered a big decline in the 1940s from the use of DDT, but since the 1980s the situation has improved. Even so, it’s considered critical that their nesting sites not be disturbed. The Forest Service claims that in 2022, there were 29 nesting pairs of peregrine falcons in Vermont, which fledged 63 new birds. While there were fewer nesting pairs than in past years, the number of young they produced was above the 10-year average.
The Forest Service claims that people have still been in these areas despite the closures, and warn that human activity near a peregrine nest can cause the birds to abandon it. Disturbing peregrine falcon nesting sites is against federal law and can bring about a fine of up to $5,000 or a jail sentence of up to six months. People are asked to report any harassment of peregrine falcons by calling 1-800-75ALERT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.