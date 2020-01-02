Vermont Ski Report Jan 2, 2020 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Leo Hayes, 9, of Marblehead, Mass., gets air off a terrain park jump recently at Sugarbush Resort in Warren. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Buy Now Leo Hayes, 9, of Marblehead, Mass., gets air off a terrain park jump recently at Sugarbush Resort in Warren. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vermont Ski Report Bolton Valley — Wed 10:54 am 2 — 3 new powder machine groomed 12 — 18 base 32 of 71 trails, 23% open, 4 of 6 lifts, sm Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p; Bromley Mountain — Wed 8:26 am 1 new MG machine groomed 16 — 42 base 26 of 47 trails, 66% open, 117 acres, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Jan 01: 8:30a-4:00p; Burke Mountain — Wed 6:53 am 1 new packed powder machine groomed 12 — 24 base 24 of 50 trails, 48% open, 3 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Jay Peak — Wed 10:08 am 8 — 10 new packed powder machine groomed 15 — 40 base 73 of 81 trails, 90% open, 9 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Killington — Wed 4:41 pm MG machine groomed 18 — 24 base 75 of 155 trails 48% open, 47 miles, 358 acres, 20 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Dec 27-Jan 04: 8a-4p; Mad River Glen — Wed 6:02 am 2 — 3 new powder machine groomed 16 — 31 base 51 of 52 trails, 99% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p; Magic Mountain — Wed 7:01 am 1 new MG machine groomed 10 — 18 base 10 of 50 trails, 20% open, 4 miles, 40 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Jan 01-05: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun; Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 8:16 am 3 new powder machine groomed 12 — 24 base 4 of 17 trails, 2% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Mount Snow — Wed 6:21 am MG machine groomed 12 — 18 base 50 of 87 trails 60% open, 27 miles, 382 acres, 10 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Okemo Mountain — Wed 6:44 am MG machine groomed 27 — 29 base 79 of 121 trails 65% open, 30 miles, 424 acres, 16 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Pico — Wed 4:44 pm MG machine groomed 18 — 18 base 15 of 56 trails, 27% open 7 miles, 107 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, sm Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon;Dec 24-Jan 06: 8:30a-4p; Ski Quechee — Wed 7:51 am MG machine groomed 12 — 30 base 5 of 13 trails 38% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Jan 01-05: 9a-4p; Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:49 pm 5 new packed powder machine groomed 18 — 48 base 37 of 78 trails, 47% open, 90 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Stowe — Wed 5:58 am 4 new packed powder machine groomed 24 — 48 base 60 of 116 trails 52% open, 21 miles, 339 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p; Stratton Mountain — Wed 4:21 pm 6 new MG machine groomed 19 — 19 base 64 of 99 trails, 65% open, 336 acres, 8 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Sugarbush — Wed 6:17 am 3 new MG machine groomed 36 — 42 base 95 of 111 trails 86% open, 46 miles, 384 acres, 12 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Dec 27-Jan 01: 8a-4p; Suicide Six — Wed 8:07 am 2 new MG machine groomed 12 — 30 base 6 of 24 trails 25% open, 3 miles, 34 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Blueberry Lake XC — Wed 8:41 am MG machine groomed 5 — 6 base 11 of 11 trails 21 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Grafton Trails XC — Wed No Recent Information variable 1 — 2 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Okemo Nordic Center — Wed 11:15 am MG machine groomed 3 — 4 base 7 of 12 trails 7 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Timber Creek XC — Wed 9:51 am MG machine groomed 3 — 15 base 8 of 25 trails 7 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Viking Nordic XC — Wed 7:41 am 1 new powder 2 — 4 base Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 9a-5p;; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open: Thu-Tue; Wild Wings XC — Wed 7:33 am 2 new packed powder machine groomed 4 — 6 base 2 of 10 trails 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Woodstock XC — Wed 8:19 am variable machine groomed 3 — 4 base 43 of 43 trails 29 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; You must be logged in to react. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Rutland Herald Rutland Herald
