A January survey of Project VISION members received almost 125 responses, which included responses to questions and other feedback such as suggestions for reaching more residents with information about VISION, developing more concrete action steps and expanding the focus beyond the Northwest neighborhood.
Joan Gamble, who facilitates the planning process, said at VISION’s February meeting that 16 of the responses included comments, under the heading of opportunities for improvement, that agreed a new vision was needed.
“We need to reset the goals. Clarify what goals we’re working for and how we’re measuring them. We need to look to the future. Maybe revamp ideas that have slid to the side,” Gamble said, reading from those comments.
In January, the leaders of Project VISION announced to the group that they would go through a planning process to look at how the group can update its goals and mission. The community-based group started about seven years ago as a way to assist Rutland’s Northwest neighborhood and respond to the opiate problem in Rutland. Group members reported that Project VISION has grown from there.
Part of the strategic planning process is finding ways to inform the community about the changes to VISION and to determine where members want to go next.
Gamble said she and other members of the planning committees were pleased not only with getting 124 responses but with the large number of comments that had been included going beyond the survey questions.
“We want your additional feedback. We want your reactions. The main thing is, did we capture everything that you were thinking when you think about Project VISION. We want to be sure we understand where we are before we make plans to move forward,” she said.
VISON set its mission in 2013 as, “We work together to address substance abuse, reduce crime and build great neighborhoods.” Gamble said out of the 77 responders who addressed VISION’s mission, 41 said it shouldn’t change.
Some responders suggested adding economic development and a focus on downtown to the mission.
The survey found that VISION members were happy with several aspects of the group such as the leadership from Cmdr. Matt Prouty, of the Rutland City Police Department, and Joe Kraus, Project VISION chairman.
But members also said improvement was needed in some areas, Gamble said, like “how well Project VISION tells its story to the broader community.”
“There are still a lot of elements of the community that do not know about Project VISION, do not know what we’re up to, do not know about the successes,” she said.
Some concerns were raised about whether VISION committees were working together and the length of some of the presentations at the monthly meetings.
“There was also concern about a lack of the next big idea, the next inspiring initiative that’s part of the evolution and progression of the organization,” Gamble said.
Gamble noted that among survey responders, more than 85% identified themselves as representatives of an organization that works with VISION rather than as individuals.
Rutland Mayor David Allaire, a member of the planning committee, pointed out that when VISION started in 2013, most members were there as individuals, Gamble said.
After Gamble’s presentation, Prouty told the VISION members that he was grateful for the honesty with which they responded to the survey. He said he and the other leaders of the group were talking about ways to get the word out about VISION.
“I think it would be a shame if everyone left this meeting not knowing that the entire service area is open to VISION initiatives. Something that kind of came out of the survey as well was folks still think we’re tied to a particular set of (city) blocks. That was the early strategy. If you have something that you want to work on in your neighborhood, let’s do this thing, right? If you see the need, let’s meet that need. We want to coin that,” he said.
At the March VISION meeting, the group is expected to look at the high-level areas of the new strategic plan with a goal of presenting the final proposed vision and goals at the April meeting.
