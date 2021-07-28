Vermont State Employees Credit Union closed its Rutland branch as consequence of COVID-19 exposure.
Drive-through video teller and ATM services remain available, according to a notice sent out by the credit union, but the office will remain closed until Friday.
The closure follows Heritage Family Credit Union closing its West Street office on Monday after two employees — one vaccinated and one unvaccinated — testing positive for COVID-19.
That site remained closed Wednesday, though HFCU CEO Matt Levandowski has said pre-existing staffing issues were also a problem.
VSECU was less forthcoming about its situation.
Elana Paddock, a call center consultant who took questions regarding the exposure Wednesday, said the credit union would not disclose whether employees or customers tested positive or how many. Paddock also said VSECU is not requiring employees to be vaccinated and the credit union was “not able” to ask employees if they were vaccinated because it would be “a breach of their privacy.”
While the Vermont Department of Labor did not immediately respond Wednesday to an inquiry as to whether such regulations existed, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission website states “EEO laws themselves do not prevent employers from requiring employees to bring in documentation or other confirmation of vaccination.”
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said he was not aware of any regulations preventing employers from asking about vaccination status.
Jepson also said he has not recently heard of any other local businesses having to close to the public because of COVID exposure.
“My sense is businesses are making appropriate decisions based on the type of work they do,” he said.
Vermont reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health website. Seven of those were in Rutland County, which reported 36 cases during the past 14 days.
The website says 78.5% of eligible Rutland County residents have been vaccinated.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.