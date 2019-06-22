The Vermont Community Loan Fund loaned $522,000 in the first quarter of 2019 to Vermont’s small businesses and early care and education programs.
This lending activity included loans to the following businesses: the Civilian Conservation Corps in Williamstown, Hollister Hill Farm in Marshfield, Twisted Roots beverages in Middlesex, Vermont Salumi in Barre, Full Belly Farm in Monkton, Goat Town of Vermont in Randolph and Walnut Hill Farm in Pawlet.
Since 1987, the Vermont Community Loan Fund has loaned almost $110 million to local businesses, affordable housing developers and community-based organizations that has created or preserved 6,500 jobs.
