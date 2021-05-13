BURLINGTON — A Northfield man is facing federal firearms and drug charges in Maryland including the unlawful possession of a machine gun and an unregistered silencer last June, court records show.
Jason R. Doney, 41, of Hallstrom Road, is named in a five-count federal indictment from Harford County Maryland northeast of Baltimore, U.S. District Court records show.
He surrendered at the Northfield Police Station on Wednesday afternoon to special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives from Vermont and Maryland, who have been working on the case since last summer.
Doney later appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Burlington. He waived his right to a probable cause hearing and also did not dispute he was the person named in the federal arrest warrant in Maryland, records show.
Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle, after hearing arguments, agreed to release Doney on conditions, including that he must appear at 9 a.m. May 24 in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, Maryland.
Doyle also ordered Doney to continue his psychiatric treatment through the Veterans Administration heath care system, records show. Doyle directed Doney to refrain from possessing any drugs, alcohol, firearms or weapons while on release.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Paul Gallena obtained the federal indictment on May 6, but it’s based on a traffic stop by the Harford County Sheriff’s Department on June 28, 2020.
Two of the five felony counts in the federal indictment center on Doney unlawfully possessing a modified Spikes Tactical Rifle with a 300 Blackout caliber machine gun, along with a couple of illegal accessories and they were unregistered items, records show. A third count said Doney knowingly and unlawfully possessed an unregistered silencer.
The two drug-related counts maintain Doney possessed with intent to distribute oxycodone and he possessed the illegal weapons to further drug-trafficking crimes, the indictment said.
The indictment also seeks the forfeiture of the illegal drugs and the unlawful items mentioned in the indictment, including the machine gun, a machine-gun trigger pack with no serial number and other firearm accessories.
