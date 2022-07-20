Is gas really that expensive? Only a couple weeks ago, Vermont gas and diesel prices were running at $4.93 and $6.03 per gallon, respectively,
Here are some reasons I question whether even those prices could change our habits:
— Remote car starter installations are still chugging along nicely. Heaven forbid we’d have to endure 60 seconds of cold seat fabric.
— People (mainly men) still think nothing of running their engines (especially if it’s a diesel-burner) while carrying on a conversation or waiting for something important to happen at a construction site.
— People (without pets onboard) think nothing of running their motors (along with relevant heaters or AC) for 30 to 45 minutes while shopping. In like manner, person number one often chooses to sit in said air-conditioned vehicle while person number two does the shopping. This may have been relevant while COVID was running rampant, but I’d think most of us could find a comfortable place in the store to scroll through our messages.
— People are still buying large SUVs and pickups with, at best, MPG ratings in the high teens. Yes, the sales are off about 30% for these things, but light trucks are still outselling cars by a three-to-one ratio in the USA.
— Our own U.S. Postal Service, under the direction of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy (installed by a Trump-appointed board of governors in 2020), is only shooting for a 10% share of its fleet being converted to EVs. If ever there was a perfect match for commercial EV use … But then you have to remember DeJoy, a major Republican Party donor and fundraiser with zero prior experience in the USPS, currently receives income from his investments of between $25 million to $50 million in XPO, a direct competitor with the USPS. One could assume he’s not exactly a proponent of anything that would make the USPS more efficient.
— It is still quite common to see people barreling along our freeways at 10 to 20 mph more than the speed limit. Vehicle size seems to have no influence on this behavior. I can’t imagine what some of these things get for gas mileage when the cruise control is set at 78. Low-teens? Maybe?
— Certain distinct individuals have spent good money detuning their vehicles to either make lots of noise (crackle tuning) or to belch out massive amounts of diesel particulate matter (rolling coal), with both practices sacrificing efficiency. Apparently, these modifications make for great fun while passing a bicyclist. I can only feel sorry for those who delight in intimidating pedestrians.
— There’s an apparent American allergy to walking any farther than half the length of a typical Walmart parking lot. We’re still stuck in a 1970 realtor’s mindset of living within a certain number of car-“minutes” from our place of work and/or brick & mortar commercial centers. If people thought more in terms of walking or bicycling-time from the same, we’d save a boatload of energy, time and money, support our downtown businesses, and get a lot more exercise in the process. As for the last point, Americans currently rank 143rd for physical fitness out of 168 countries surveyed. It wouldn’t hurt us to at least consider the idea of living within a walkable location.
The president is proposing an 18.4-cent federal gas tax holiday to take some of the shock out of our current petrol costs. This tax was last raised in 1993, and only yields 45% of the ’93 inflation-adjusted purchasing power. Based on the above listed observations, I suspect this so-called holiday will have zero effect on our driving habits, while forcing us to fall even further behind on deferred infrastructure maintenance.
Contrary to some claims I’ve heard, the rising cost of petrol in the U.S. cannot be blamed on either Trump or Biden, but primarily on a post-pandemic uptick in demand for products and associated increases in commuting. During COVID, our own oil production dropped from a pre-pandemic high of 13 million barrels per day (BPD) to 9.7 million BPD in May 2020, with some companies going completely out of business. According to Reuters, the breakeven point for fracked oil is about $50. It's an expensive process. The price for crude oil dropped to below $0 per barrel in April 2020, and had not rebounded to $50 until January 2021. Yes, Biden is responsible for ending Russian oil imports, but they only accounted for less than 2% of the U.S. supply. It hurt them a lot more than us, as those imports accounted for 8% of Russia’s total oil exports. This certainly contributed to our higher pump prices, but it was not a dominant factor. Frankly, I doubt that many Americans would favor a slight drop in gas prices in return for supporting Putin’s dirty little war.
Larry Walter lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.