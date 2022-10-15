FAIR HAVEN — The 1970s had the Watergate Scandal, the passing of Roe v. Wade and the end of the Vietnam War, among many other historic events. That decade was also the last time the Fair Haven field hockey team had a winning regular season record.
Until 2022.
The Slaters clinched their first regular season winning record since 1979, beating Springfield 4-0 Saturday afternoon on Senior Day.
"This team has been part of a lot of history-making moments for this program, said Fair Haven coach Allison Renick. "It's all about them putting in the hard work. They play to the final buzzer every game."
Emilee Higgins had a pair of goals and an assist to pace the Slaters. Alana Williams had a goal and an assist, Vivian Ladabouche had a goal and Alexis Murray had two assists.
The Slaters' seniors Williams, Murray, Paityn DeLong and Laurel Boutwell were honored.
Fair Haven (7-5-1) hosts Otter Valley to wrap up the regular season on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
BBA 2, Hartford 1
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy field hockey team handed Hartford just its second loss of the season, beating the Hurricanes 2-1 Saturday on Senior Day.
The game went into halftime tied 1-1. BBA got a goal in the first quarter by Piper Morgan assisted by Alex Faucher on a penalty corner.
Hartford tied it with a goal from Madi Barwood midway through the second quarter, assisted by Charlotte Jasmin
The deciding goal came in the fourth quarter, where Kaelin Downey scored unassisted off her own rebound.
Bulldogs goalie Delana Underwood made nine saves and Hurricanes goalie Paige Vielleux made eight saves.
BBA (7-4-1) is at Woodstock on Tuesday. Hartford (9-2-1) is at Rutland on Tuesday.
Woodstock 5, OV 1
WOODSTOCK — Fresh off its win against Bellows Falls, the Woodstock field hockey team topped Otter Valley 5-1 Saturday afternoon.
Ryleigh LaPorte scored OV's lone goal. Norah Harper had three goals and Lily Gubbins had two for the Wasps.
Lily Morgan had 14 saves for the Otters.
The Otters (8-4) hosts Windsor on Wednesday, before finishing the regular season at Fair Haven on Saturday.
The Wasps (10-1) are at BBA on Tuesday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CU 36, Maritime 33
CASTLETON — The Castleton University football team erased a 13-point after three quarters, scoring 29 points in the fourth to pull out a 36-33 win against Maritime Saturday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The Spartans cut the 13-point lead to a touchdown on a 7-yard TD run by Lucas Morse early in the fourth quarter. Castleton took the lead on a 3-yard rush up the middle by Devin Wollner.
The teams traded touchdowns as the fourth quarter went on. Morse scored on a 40-yard run and the eventual game-winning touchdown came on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Evan Smith to Jackson Brand with 48 seconds left.
A Kevin McDonough interception with 11 seconds left sealed the Spartan win.
Castleton got its lone first-half score on a Caezar Williams punt return.
Morse rushed for 93 yards and Wollner had 70 yards. Smith threw for 167 yards and the touchdown.
Maritime outgained the Spartans by 145 yards. Quarterback Steven Stassi threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns, running back Tate Neiderer rushed for 144 yards and two scores and Pat Quinn had nine catches for 155 yards, catching all three of Stassi's touchdown passes.
Castleton (3-4) is at Keystone on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fair Haven 4, MAU 3
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls soccer team survived a tough test against Division I Mount Anthony, beating the Patriots 4-3 Saturday afternoon at LaPlaca Field.
The Slaters jumped out to a 2-0 lead, with goals from Maddy Perry and Lily Briggs, but the Patriots battled back to knot the score at 2-2 at the halftime break with goals from Grace Kobelia and Roey Neill.
Fair Haven has won a lot games in dominant fashion, so adversity hasn't been present all that often. How they responded to a challenge was going to be interesting.
"The halftime huddle was the most positive we've had all season," said Slaters coach Teri Perry.
Brittney Love pushed Fair Haven back ahead, but MAU tied it. Love scored quickly after the Patriots goal with a goal that bounced off the right post and in to secure the victory.
Fair Haven (11-0) has a busy last week of the regular season with three games. The first is a showdown with Division I Rutland at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at home.
Tuesday's game is also the Breast Cancer Awareness game for the Slaters.
Poultney 6, TV 0
POULTNEY — The Poultney girls soccer team snapped a two-game losing skid, beating Twin Valley 6-0 Saturday afternoon.
Six different girls scored for the Blue Devils as Emily McFadden, Emily Handley, Courtney Ezzo, Kait DeBonis, Eme Silverman and Bella Mack found the back of the net.
Kenzie Ezzo and Jackie Oberg split time in goal for Poultney.
Windsor 3, GM 1
CHESTER — The Windsor girls soccer team picked up a 3-1 win against Green Mountain Saturday afternoon.
Linsey Miles scored the lone goal for the Chieftains. Olivia MacLeay had all three goals for Windsor.
GM keeper Luna Burkland had eight saves.
The Yellow Jackets have been rolling, as winners of nine straight. Windsor is at Stratton Mountain on Wednesday. Green Mountain (6-6) hosts Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
H.S. FOOTBALL
Mt. Abe 31, Mill River 28
BRISTOL — The Mill River football team couldn't hold onto a first-half lead, falling to Mount Abraham 31-28 Saturday afternoon.
The Minutemen jumped out to a 21-0 lead, but turnovers cut that lead to a touchdown by halftime.
The Eagles had two unanswered touchdowns and a field goal to take multiple score lead, before Mill River stopped the brought with a touchdown pass from Anthony Cavalieri to Mason Boudreau.
All four of the Minutemen's touchdowns came from the Cavalieri-Boudreau connection.
Mill River finishes the regular season at 5-2 and has a bye in the final week of the regular season.
Fairfax 24, OV 6
FAIRFAX — The BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille football team earned its fifth straight win, beating Otter Valley 24-6 Saturday afternoon.
The Otters (3-4) wraps up the regular season on Saturday, hosting winless Missisquoi Valley.
Rice 52, Poultney 6
POULTNEY — The Rice football team grabbed a 52-6 victory against Poultney Saturday afternoon at Dean W. Houghton Field.
The Blue Devils (0-6) finish the season playing at Slate Valley rival Fair Haven Friday night.
Other scores: Windsor 48, Oxbow 13; Mount Mansfield 14, U-32 9; CVU 28, Essex 21.
BOYS SOCCER
TV 4, West Rutland 0
WEST RUTLAND — The Twin Valley boys soccer team earned a 4-0 shutout win against Division IV foe West Rutland Saturday afternoon.
Cody Magnant had the lone goal of the first half, assisted by Noah Dornburgh.
Caleb Dupuis added the next Wildcats goal on an assist by Brayden Brown. Mangant assisted on a Niko Gerding goal and Dornbrugh assisted on the final goal, scored by Steve Oyer.
TV keeper Liam Wendell made four saves, while Westside keeper Gus Covarrubias had 18 saves.
Twin Valley (7-4-1) is at Leland & Gray on Tuesday. West Rutland (3-9) is at White River Valley on Wednesday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Trinity 2, Middlebury 1
The top-ranked Middlebury College field hockey team battled back to even the score at 1-1 on Kohn Field, but No. 7 Trinity scored with 6:50 remaining for a 2-1 victory on Senior Day.
The loss ends the nation's longest overall winning streak (42) and home winning mark (51).
Amy Griffin scored the lone goal for the Panthers. Izzy Deveney and Demarest Janis scored for the Bantams.
MEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 4, PSU 3
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The Castleton University men's soccer team scored twice in each half, beating Plymouth State 4-3 Saturday afternoon.
Ayoob Musanovic had two goals and an assist to pace CU, while Matt Spiller scored once and assisted once. Jacob Henderson had the other Spartan goal.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 1, PSU 0
CASTLETON — Ashlee Meczywor's free kick goal late in the first half was all the Castleton University women's soccer team needed in a 1-0 win against Plymouth State Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans (5-9-1) host SUNY Potsdam on Tuesday.
COLLEGE XC
CU in action
HOPKINTON, N.H. — Bethany Davis was the top Castleton University finisher in the Bruce Kirsch Cross Country Cup women's 5-kilometer race, finishing 17th in 21 minutes, 39.6 seconds.
Teammate Amber Cuthbert was also in the top 25 in 23rd.
The CU finisher in the men's 8-K race was Jon Hendley, who took 26th in 29:15.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Salem 6, CU 3
SALEM, Mass. — The Salem State women's tennis team bested Castleton University 6-3 Saturday afternoon.
CU got singles wins from Stella Forte, Madelyn Nonni and Camille Jackson.
Castleton finished the regular season at 3-9.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Castleton swept
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's volleyball team hosted a pair of matches at Glenbrook Gymnasium on Saturday.
In the matinee against Plymouth State, Castleton fell in straight sets 3-0, by set scores of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-11.
In the nightcap against Fisher College, CU also fell 3-0, by set scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-18.
RUGBY
UNE 55, CU 0
BIDDEFORD, Maine — The Castleton University women's rugby team was shutout by the University of New England 55-0 on Saturday.
