Huntington 2

Urban Science Brass Band, a popular Montreal collective, performs hip-hop cover songs during the daily 5 p.m. parade at last year’s Montreal International Jazz Festival.

 Photo by Tom Huntington

Magazine

Five Questions

Calista Budrow, of Rutland, answers questions about how she, her husband, her two young children, her dog and cat are coping with being sequestered at home during the coronavirus outbreak in our new, twice-a-week Times Argus feature. C1

Gardening

Early edibles

Your garden and nearby woods can yield some variety this time of year, such as parsnips, ramps and sorrel. Henry Homeyer has tips about how to find them and how to prepare them for your early spring table. C5

Arts

Perhaps not

Well-loved summer music events such as Burlington's Discover Jazz Festival and the Montreal Jazz Festival could well be delayed or canceled this year as result of the global coronavirus pandemic. Late summer is being eyed hopefully for possible event rescheduling. D3

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.