BURLINGTON — U.S. Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) announced that Rebecca Ellis of Waterbury Center will join his staff on March 25 as state director. She replaces George Twigg, who relocated to Colorado in January.
Ellis currently serves as deputy commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation. She represented Waterbury in the state legislature from 2011-2015 and served on Waterbury’s select board from 2006-2014. From 1997-2011, she served as an assistant Vermont attorney general.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.