Last week, staff members at the West Ridge Center and Rutland Regional Medical Center celebrated the latest recognition from a national organization that found the center has excelled in its mission through metrics like coordination of care and patient retention.
The National Committee for Quality Assurance recognized West Ridge, an addiction recovery medical clinic, as a “Patient-Centered Specialty Practice” for the third time, according to Faith Stone, the program director at West Ridge.
She said the quality committee recognizes treatment centers that excel in the care they provide to clients.
“It really is about putting the patient first and coordinating care for them that not only helps focus on their recovery but addresses the social determinants of health and their medical needs. It’s not as if we’re just a ‘dose-n-go.’ We’re not just medication,” Stone said.
West Ridge Center is an addiction and recovery program of Rutland Regional Medical Center in the Howe Center in downtown Rutland. Among the services it provides to patients is medication-assisted treatment.
Dr. Saeed Ahmed, medical director of West Ridge and an addiction psychiatrist, said since taking over management of the center last year, he has worked to bring the latest techniques for addictions treatment to rural Vermont.
He was trained in Boston, including at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which is part of Harvard Medical School.
“I did notice some of the stuff was pretty outdated, so I made some changes based on what I learned from the Boston people. Really, some innovative ideas and guidelines and protocols which is what we apply to our daily practice,” he said.
Ahmed also learned the latest in the field as a fellow at the addiction council for the American Psychiatric Association last year.
For example, patients could once be ousted from the program for using marijuana, but Ahmed said the treatment centers are more flexible now as part of the commitment to saving lives from being lost to opioid addition as part of a “harm risk reduction.”
Ahmed noted the quality award was originally created to recognize the good work done my family and primary-care practices but now includes specialty clinics.
“Getting this recognition has become a remarkable achievement for us not only because we made some big changes, but, obviously, over the course of the last 12 months or two years, folks have been doing an extraordinary job, especially when we got hit by COVID,” he said.
West Ridge saw an increased demand for services during the pandemic as people “were scared to death, they were not leaving their houses, they were not moving around.”
“Despite these restrictions, we had more than 180 admissions in 12 months. That’s a huge number for any (medication-assisted treatment) clinic,” he said.
Ahmed said in addition to the coordination of care, West Ridge was recognized for providing easy access to treatment.
“You give the same-day appointment, which is critical. We started that because opioid patients, really, they don’t want to wait for another day because outside, they know there’s heroin and fentanyl,” he said.
The quality of care also helps West Ridge meet another goal that was key to the quality award, Ahmed said.
“In addition to treatment, an extremely challenging aspect is to retain your patient because if you don’t retain them, they leave and they just go back to the street or they get involved in other activities,” he said.
Stone noted that coordination was necessary because some people who have substance use disorders are homeless or have issues with the law or with the Vermont Department for Children and Families as well as a “myriad of medical issues.
“It’s about treating the whole person, not just coming in and giving them medication that helps to alleviate their cravings,” she said.
Stone said West Ridge is currently serving more than 400 patients, an increase of more than 15% since the beginning of the pandemic. However, she added that about 85% of patients were testing negative for opioids.
West Ridge continued operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, but non-emergency services were provided remotely
Stone, who has been at West Ridge since the program opened in 2013, said the recognition was important not only for staff whom she said “work hard,” but also for patients.
“There’s a lot of stigma around substance abuse and also, often around the treatment. Hopefully this (recognition) proves to the community that there is good work going on here,” she said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.