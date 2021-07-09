WEXP is off the air.
The station continues to stream online, but owner David Tibbs said he pulled the plug on the broadcast signal Thursday due to financial difficulties. Tibbs — who goes by “Uncle Dave” while DJ-ing —said they were unable to make payments to a creditor when a large donor was suddenly found to have stage-four cancer.
“He couldn’t help us,” Tibbs said. “We’re putting together something to fix that.”
Tibbs has been running the station as a community-oriented nonprofit relying on sponsorships and donations. He declined to say exactly how much he needed to get back on the air.
“It’s not insurmountable,” he said. “It’s not like half a million dollars. It’s a good chunk of change.”
However, Tibbs said he was confident he would get the money he needs and get the station back on the air — hopefully by the end of the month.
“We’re a hit,” he said. “People love the station. ... We’re making a difference and giving Rutland what it deserves — a positive spin on where they live. ... Day to day we’re fine. I need to hire a salesman soon because it’s getting to the point where I don’t have enough time to talk to everyone who wants to be on.”
The station went live in January 2020. In addition to giving airtime to a wide variety of local nonprofits, Tibbs has used the station to champion local music.
“Most places play 250-300 songs,” he said. “We have over 8,000 in our catalog, many of which are local and New England artists.”
WEXP is based out of the Vermont Farmers Food Center, where treasurer Chris Keyser said the organization has been trying to support the station. Keyser said Tibbs stumbled into the worst time to start a venture, which the pandemic coming close on the heels of the station going live.
“He helped support us also by giving us airtime,” Keyser said. “He was very free with his pro bono time for us. Plus, he always talks up the farmers’ market itself.”
Tibbs said he remained upbeat.
“We have a lot of positives,” Tibbs said. “This is a bump.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
