As we count the days until spring, the Commonwealth of Virginia is ready to welcome visitors to its beautiful outdoors.
Whether you look forward to sitting on a bench reading a book in the middle of a flower garden, dream of hiking through meadows filled with wildflowers, or look forward to grabbing your paddle to kayak along the coastal waters, you will find something to do in Virginia.
Richmond is the capital, and in the center of the city is Maymont, a 100-acre estate built as a private home for James and Sallie Dooley. The couple lived on the grounds until 1925 and left the property to the city. Today, the nonprofit Maymont Foundation manages the upkeep and preservation of the estate. The spring months bring beautiful flowers and plants throughout Maymont’s Italian, Japanese and specialty gardens, and the trees burst into buds within the arboretum. Visitors can enjoy the large lawn areas — the perfect place for a spring picnic — Maymont Farm, wildlife habitats and a nature center, which house local wildlife from the James River and Chesapeake Bay. Visit maymont.org for up-to-date hours and COVID-19 safety measures.
A visit to Shenandoah National Park in Luray offers beautiful scenery all year long, with the spring being the perfect time to explore the park on foot. Breathe in the fresh air of the Blue Ridge Mountains as you seek the waterfalls and mountain summits found around each bend of the trails. Or take in the beauty of the park from your vehicle as you cruise along Skyline Drive. Stop for the best views of the park from some of the 75 overlooks along the route. The exploration possibilities are endless, including more than 100 miles of the Appalachian Trail and well-known hikes including Hawksbill Summit, Little Stony Man Mountain, Old Rag and Big Meadows. The park offers camping, or check out the lodges and cabins in the area. Visit nps.gov/shen.
At Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge in Suffolk, explore the trails watching for wildlife. There are more than 200 species of birds, butterflies, black bear, bobcats, river otters, mink, beaver, fox and much more. The 3,100-acre natural Lake Drummond is also in the refuge. Kayak through the bald cypress trees on the lake or just sit back, relax and take in the peacefulness. The park offers more than 112,000 acres of forest. Visit fws.gov.
Southwest Virginia’s Grayson Highlands State Park in spring has fields of wildflowers, rolling green hills and famed wild ponies that call the park home. Recommended times to visit are in the morning or evening hours.
At Mount Rogers National Recreation Area in Marion, spring visitors will find hundreds of miles of hiking trails to explore, with great waterfalls and overlooks.
Within the George Washington & Jefferson National Forests, in spring the area is filled with blooming wildflowers of all colors. Spring is a beautiful time to explore the trails, including half of the 34-mile bike pathway Virginia Creeper Trail.
Contact CR at crraetravel@gmail.com.
