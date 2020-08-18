POULTNEY — A Vermont liquor entrepreneur has bought Green Mountain College’s campus.
The campus went to auction Tuesday.
Maltz Auction House reported the sale price as $4.55 million, but would not name the buyer. Vermontbiz.com on Tuesday evening identified the buyer as Raj Bhakta, the founder of WhistlePig Whiskey, who was ousted by the company’s board of directors.
Bhakta, who was also a contestant on the second season of “The Apprentice,” could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
Green Mountain College closed last year after 185 years, holding its final commencement in May. Administrators said in January that declining tuition revenue and increasing expenses had made it impossible to keep the campus open.
Castleton University took over the resort management school that GMC had operated jointly with the Killington ski resort; two business on Main Street in Poultney closed up shop not long after the announcement.
An effort by an alumni group to save the college fell short, as did an effort by a group of alumni and a Vermont-based nonprofit to take over the campus.
Many of the college contents — artifacts, furniture, instruments and artwork — were auctioned in the fall.
The listing for the Tuesday auction described the campus as 155 acres with 22 buildings totaling more than 445,000 square feet of space. It noted the $5.5 million wood-fueled biomass steam-heat system, leased solar arrays totaling roughly 800 kilowatts, fitness center with indoor pool, modern cafeteria facilities, playing fields, 400-seat theater and working organic farm.
Trade publications have described Bhakta’s latest venture, which launched last month, as selling repackaged Armagnac purchased from a farm in France. His company, Bhakta Farms, is listed as having locations in Vero Beach, Florida, France and Shoreham. His Wikipedia page says his net worth is $200 million.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.