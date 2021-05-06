Whether your visit is a few hours or a few days you will find a variety of things to do at Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina. These 56 miles of barrier islands with undeveloped beaches are accessible only by boat or ferry and offer scenic views and plenty of things to do.
Several visitors centers are open to explore. Harkers Island Visitor Center offers exhibits on Portsmouth Village, the islands’ ecology, a kids area, the park film and more. Visitors can purchase tickets for the ferry, have a picnic or launch kayaks. The Portsmouth Visitor Center offers exhibits on lightering, shipping, the fishing industry and maritime village culture.
Several other centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions and hurricane damage. Logon to the website to check the status for your visit: nps.gov/calo. Visitor centers always make for the perfect place to start your adventure to load up on helpful information.
One of the most popular things to do is visit the Cape Lookout Lighthouse. Visitors can climb this uniquely painted lighthouse May through September. However, due to COVID-19, refer to the website to check if it is open for your visit.
The lighthouse was built in 1859, is 163 feet tall and has 207 steps. It is known as the Diamond Lady lighthouse as it is painted with a black and white diamond pattern to distinguish direction, north and south from east and west. There is a visitors center and keepers’ quarters onsite, which is now a museum. It gives a look into the U.S. Life-Saving Service. This area is accessible by private boat or the Island Express Ferry Service, islandexpressferryservices.com.
On Shackleford Banks water seekers can swim, go shelling and enjoy the beach.
In Portsmouth Village, take a guided tour and visit the Theodore and Anne Salter House and Visitor Center, swim and go shelling. If you only have a few hours to visit, do these activities.
For those who can spend a day or so there are opportunities to search for horses on Shackleford Banks on your own or ranger-guided tours. At Cape Lookout visitors can walk or ride to the point to watch the shorebirds nesting or to find larger shells. There are options for kayaking, canoeing, fishing and wildlife viewing.
The Shackleford Horses are the wild horses of the Crystal Coast. More than 100 horses roam freely on Shackleford Banks and Rachel Carson Reserve. The horses on Shackleford Banks descended from horses that were abandoned or migrated from events in the mid-19th century. These Iberian (Spanish) horses came with the Columbus expedition in the 1400s. The horses are wild animals and are not to be fed. They can be seen by boat, on a self-guided hike in the reserve or with a local tour company.
A local citizen brought the horses to the Carson area in the 1940s and over time they became wild. This area can be reached by private boat or ferry. Visitors can walk the trail to see the horses. Information on horses and the rules and visitation guidelines are available at nps.gov/calo/learn/nature/horses.htm.
These islands are great for birding, fishing, camping, beach driving and much more. Make sure to bring snacks and drinks, bags to carry trash out, hand sanitizer or towelettes, sunscreen, hat, insect repellent, binoculars, camera or phone, and dress comfortably with shoes that can get wet and sandy.
For information on where to stay and more, visit crystal coastnc.org.
Contact CR at crrae travel@gmail.com.
