2-Year-Old. Neutered Male. Tree-Walker Coonhound Mix. Tri-Color.
My name is Willy, I was brought to RCHS on March 3 because my previous owner was unable to care for me. As you can see, I am very underweight, and although I have gained some weight since being at RCHS, I do still need to put on more weight. I am a very sweet and loving boy who really just wants to be around people and soak up attention. I am very active and will need regular exercise. I am also pretty vocal, so please do your research on my breed to make sure that I will be a good fit. I did recently get part of my tail amputated because of an injury I had that just couldn’t heal. I am doing well though, and I am so ready to find my forever home. If I sound like the right companion for you, please call the Adoption Center at 802-483-6700 to schedule a time to meet me.
