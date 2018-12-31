A Rutland woman is in jail for allegedly busting a police officer's nose.
Sabrina J. Kingsbury, 37, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault on a police officer as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. The charges carry a combined maximum of seven years in prison. Kingsbury came to the attention of law enforcement due to a shoplifting complaint, according to court records, but was then found to have a warrant out for her arrest in New Hampshire. She was ordered held for lack of $15,000 bail.
Rutland City Police said they responded early Sunday afternoon to a shoplifting call from Aldi's regarding a pair of shoplifters last seen walking north on South Main Street. Police said they found Kingsbury and her son, who matched the description given by store personnel, but who told the officers they had "left the items from Aldi's back at the store."
Kingsbury accompanied the officers back to the store, according to affidavits, where a manager said they had recovered the items Kingsbury was seen putting in her bag and that the store did not want to press charges, but did want an order of no-trespass against Kingsbury.
While bringing Kingsbury to the store, police said they were informed of the warrant against Kingsbury. Court records show she was indicted by the Grafton County Court on a felony theft charge and that the warrant ordered she be held without bail if arrested. Police said when they tried to arrest her on the warrant, she punched Cpl. Andrew Plemmons in the nose, drawing blood.
Police said she continued to fight, kicking at officers and not backing down until Plemmons drew his Taser. Police said she banged her head against the partition from the back of the police cruiser as they brought her to the station, and banged her head against her cell walls and door to where she required "constant attention from multiple officers to ensure her safety."
Police noted that Kingsbury has two previous convictions for resisting arrest. She has a bail review hearing scheduled for Thursday.
