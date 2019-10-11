We don’t know what we don’t know.
That may sound obvious, maybe even banal, but it’s easier to forget than most of us want to admit.
As Tuesday’s events unfolded, one name and then another were attached to the man killed at the Amtrak station. Until the official police report came out late that day, neither of them were Christopher G. Louras. People were so sure they knew what they thought they knew. They didn’t.
Now that we know a little more, it’s tempting to overlay all sorts of narratives on this event, to use what we do know to extrapolate what we think we should know. Was it drugs? Was it a suicide by cop? We don’t know any of that. We don’t know what we don’t know, and we may not ever know many of the things we hope to.
Perspectives
That’s a heavy subject to transition away from, but there were some other things that happened this week.
Among them was my introduction to Brandon Sample, who is hoping to buy a number of properties from the Stonegate development. Sample is a lawyer with a national practice who moved to Rutland because he likes it here. Usually, when I put quotes from interviews like I did earlier in the week in this column, it’s bits I couldn’t fit in the story. I’m just going to reprint something Sample told me, because it probably got missed in all the drama of the week, and it merits being heard.
“I kind of fell in love with Vermont,” he said. “I like the slow pace. People talk down about Rutland and how bad it is. I see opportunity. People who come from out of town and out of state, they see opportunity. ... This could be the next Colchester in terms of development if it had the right kind of planning and resource commitment.”
If the regional marketing initiative were to write Sample a script, this is roughly what I’d expect them to have him saying. Yet Steve Costello had never heard of him. Hopefully, we’ll see a few more people like Sample on the landscape soon, and we can take it as a sign we’re moving in the right direction.
Calendar
In case you didn’t notice, this is Art in the Park weekend. Gates are open at Main Street Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
At 6 p.m. Monday, the Police Commission will meet.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Development Review Board will meet to look at the plan for solar canopies at the Rutland High School parking lot.
Thursday, the Committee of the Whole will meet for a briefing on opioid litigation.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.