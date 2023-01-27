The city’s new noise ordinance had barely taken effect when the state sought to follow Rutland’s lead.
H.119, introduced in the Vermont House of Representatives on Thursday, would “prohibit the operation of a motor vehicle equipped with an inadequate or modified muffler or exhaust system or with an amplification device.”
“Crackle tune” cars — although the term quickly morphed into “crackle pop” among the city leaders discussing the issue — led to a number of complaints and were the trigger for the rewrite of the city’s noise ordinance last year. Crackle tuning modifies a vehicle’s exhaust to give off gunshot-like sounds, loud enough that, in one instance, they had city police looking for the source of actual gunshots, or so citizens thought.
The city’s noise ordinance prohibits “unnecessary” noise and specifically calls out car modifications. The bill before the Legislature would keep “a motor vehicle equipped with a muffler lacking interior baffle plates or other effective muffling devices, a gutted muffler, a muffler cutout, a straight pipe exhaust, or a device or modification that amplifies the noise emitted by the vehicle” from operating on a public highway or passing inspection.
The bill, introduced by Rep. John Bartholomew, D-Hartland, carves out an exception for races or an “authorized public exhibition.” It was read for the first time Thursday and referred to the House Committee on Transportation.
Monday, the aldermanic chambers at City Hall hosts a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on the proposed charter change for the 1% local option tax, followed by a meeting of the Special Liquor Committee on new Vermont Department of Liquor Control licensing requirements.
Wednesday, the Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m. to look at plans for an attached garage on Mahoney Avenue, and Rutland Mental Health’s proposal to convert a group home on Royce Street into an office.
Thursday, the Animal Control Board meets at 5:30 p.m. to hear a vicious dog complaint.
