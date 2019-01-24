I usually come into work via State Street, turning onto Summer Street to get into the Herald's parking lot from behind.
That's been a grievous error every time I've done it this week. I won't say it looked like Summer Street hadn't been plowed at all, but as of Wednesday it still looked like it had been plowed once in the middle of the storm and not since. Summer is a short street, so it's likely a low priority, but co-workers told me other more-trafficked parts of the city stayed messier longer than they used to.
Public Works Superintendent Jeffrey Wennberg said all the trucks were out and the plowing went as it was supposed to, but it took a while to get roads completely clear because there isn't much point in salting in subzero temperatures.
"You can do some, but we try not to as much as possible because it doesn't really work," he said.
As for Summer Street?
"It must have been hit," he said. "Maybe they didn't go back and clean it up."
Stormy weather
I reached Wennberg late Thursday. He said the phones had been ringing off the hook in DPW all day, and I could hear them ringing in the background for most of the time we were on the phone.
"This has been an absolute nightmare of flooding everywhere - basements, yards, streets," he said. "If we had 2 inches of rain before it snowed, it would have been a mess, but we would have been able to deal with it. We have been out all night and most of the day, digging out catchbasins, dealing with calls. It's just been continuous."
Extra Time
The city is considering giving Fire Chief James Larsen an extra 18 weeks of vacation time over the remaining four years of his contract.
Mayor David Allaire made the proposal at the Board of Aldermen's meeting Tuesday, after City Attorney Matthew Bloomer's report that the department is expected to roughly break even after the personnel upheavals of the last year.
"The basis ... is to provide appropriate recognition of Chief Larsen's service to the city," Allaire told the aldermen.
The board already voted - at the Mayor's request - to pay Larsen an extra $6,153 for extra hours he was putting in because of the loss of officers to retirements, resignations and medical leave. Allaire said the vacation proposal is intended to compensate the chief for roughly 680 hours of overtime not covered in the previous vote.
"Certainly, no one could have predicted where we ended up over the summer, with the shortages of staffing," Larsen said. "I couldn't expect Deputy Chief Lovett to work every single day from mid-September to where we are now. ... The good news is, we've gotten through this together. ... We're toward the end of that building period - a building period many of you know had to take place."
The board initially voted to suspend its rules and take the matter up right then, without a committee referral, but Alderman Chris Ettori questioned the numbers and the concept behind them.
"I appreciate that you're trying to do this through time versus an increased dollar amount," he said. "As a leader of a department, there's a reason we don't pay overtime. I appreciate the complications that were happening in the fire department. Some of those were known ahead of time. ... I absolutely support the chief and the work he has been doing in the department. I don't think this is an appropriate way of doing business for the city."
The proposal was ultimately referred to the General Committee for further discussion.
Calendar
Monday, the General Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the aforementioned extra vacation time for the fire chief.
The Marketing Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to hear an update on the regional marketing plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.