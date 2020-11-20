Well, that was an unsettling week.
The irony of this week's COVID news was that Rutland County actually had comparatively few new cases, but they just tended to be in the spots most likely to cause panic. News of the school quarantines arrived at my desk in the sort of waves that guarantee a ratcheting up of tension.
The good news — and I do like offering it when it's available — is that as of late Friday afternoon, no new cases had been reported at Rutland City schools.
"Maintenance folks committed to a lot of extra cleaning just to be safe," Superintendent Bill Olsen wrote in an email. "And our nurses have been experts in guiding the process."
The county as a whole listed seven new cases Friday — still a much smaller share than our neighbors to the north.
Despite that, a number of parents held their children back from school Friday. Olsen said it looked like they were "light" by about 15% to 20%. Dear reader, I admit, I was one of them. Sometimes it's hard to see the point of taking even a small risk — and since the mechanisms for remote learning are in-place and well-tested, taking this risk seemed completely unnecessary. The consensus in my social circle seems to be that we'll see how things are after Thanksgiving.
Meanwhile, a news release landed in my mailbox today saying that Kinney Drugs has made arrangements to have the COVID vaccine once it is made available to the public. Here's hoping we are nearing the end of this.
Looking to the Future
Mayor David Allaire said he intends to take his time replacing outgoing DPW Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg.
Wennberg, who announced this week he would retire at the end of the year, arrived at the job with a résumé that included having been state's commissioner of Environmental Conservation and the mayor of Rutland — a hard set of qualifications to duplicate.
"We are going to open it up for people to apply," Allaire said. "We'll do some sort of a search. I'd like to be able to have somebody in place after the first of the year, but I'm not sure if that's possible."
Meanwhile, Allaire said, he is talking to City Engineer James Rotondo about serving as interim commissioner.
"I don't want to rush this," Allaire said. "We want to do it right."
Calendar
As you'd expect with the holiday, it looks like a fairly quiet week next week.
The Planning Commission has a meeting on the calendar, but the agenda was blank as of midday Friday. City Hall is closed Thursday and Friday.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone, and, please, let's be careful out there.
