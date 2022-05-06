Housing is increasingly becoming the talk of the town — well, city.
During one of those discussions this week, Alderwoman Sharon Davis pointed out that housing is a fundamental issue in Rutland in more ways than people might realize.
“The foundation of our grand list is residential housing,” she said. “It is not business. We need to protect those residential neighborhoods because those are our tax dollars.”
The comment came in the context of developing a housing plan for the city. Davis noted that the city’s zoning laws are being rewritten, which needs to figure into the discussion.
That zoning rewrite has been going on for a while. It’s been pretty much the only item on the Planning Commission’s agenda for more than a year. Alderman Chris Ettori, who serves as the board’s liason to the commission, said this week that i’s are being carefully dotted and t’s crossed. The last meeting, he said, included a 10-minute discussion of where zoning would allow cemeteries.
Like me, Ettori said he could not remember anyone proposing a new cemetery anywhere, but said it occurred to him that a veterinary practice might some day seek to add a pet cemetery, and the city should have some idea of where to allow such a development.
Cover Up
Alderman Tom DePoy threw out one more idea for Center Street this week.
Rutland Redevelopment Authority Brennan Duffy briefed the board Monday on last week’s public forum on the proposed redesigns, which include adding some pedestrian space by making the street one-way and adding even more by closing it to vehicular traffic.
If the latter happens, DePoy said, the city might consider also putting a canopy over the street.
“That could be something that would encourage people to come to Center Street,” he said. “People will brave the cold as long as they’re not getting rained or snowed on, I think, a lot better.”
The full closure option does not appear to have gotten quite as much love from people who work on Center Street as the one-way option, which garnered numerous positive comments last week.
Counting Kids
I sat down with the Wonderfeet people to hear all about their big move very late on Friday of last week. My column was already turned in, so it took me until now to circle back around to the tidbits I couldn’t fit into that story.
The discussion of where exactly they are going — around the block to Green Mountain Power’s Energy Innovation Center — was preceded by a lengthy sales pitch about the children’s museum’s value to the community.
The museum has hosted more than 500 free visits a year for pediatric, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology and mental health services since 2017, according to organizers. During that time it also hosted 325 visits for Easter Seals and Department for Children and Families family time coaching.
More than 500 local children attended for Boys & Girls Club summer programming since 2018 and more than 900 people attended since 2020 from the “It Takes A Village” postpartum program run by Rutland Regional Medical Center and Rutland Mental Health. More than 400 children got free books through Wonderfeet as part of Children’s Literacy Foundation events.
Calendar
The Board of Tax Abatement holds its quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The Police Commission also meets that night, at 6 p.m.
The Animal Control Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to hear a vicious dog complaint.
The Pension Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to hear a presentation on investment performance. The Planning Commission meets at the same time to continue its work on the zoning ordinance.
Thursday, the Public Works Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss placing rapid flashing beacons on West Street.
