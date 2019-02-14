If you judged by social media, you might wind up concluding that nobody likes anything.
It’s one of the reasons I mostly try to confine myself to talking to people I actually know when I’m on Facebook. This week, though, featured one of my periodic forays outside that relatively civil bubble. After interviewing founder Max Emmons, I decided to take a deep dive into the “Bring Five Guys Burger and Fries to Rutland” Facebook group.
The restaurant’s fans didn’t get to celebrate its opening without a good helping of trolls popping in to tell them that Five Guys was awful and they were stupid for being excited about Rutland getting one. Some of the complaints had a bit more substance — I’ll admit that the Five Guys is going to be the worst thing to happen to my diet since the Herald moved away from the Co-op and closer to Stewart’s.
Scrolling back, though, I unearthed a different sort of naysaying. Before the permit was finalized and the work began, the page was full of detractors declaring that Five Guys would never come to a place as awful as Rutland, and the city or the state would never allow them in because that’s what happens here. Some of these were surprisingly venomous, with the posters — who I am not going to call out by name — seeming like they were offended that people believed a national burger chain might locate in Rutland.
If you’re wondering if any of these people have since acknowledged that they were wrong, I sure didn’t see any such posts.
A couple times in the last few months, our local development people have mentioned how you mostly get positive results nowadays when you Google “Rutland.” This is a good thing, they say, because it helps convince people to move here. Could the trash-talk in various corners of social media counteract that?
Steve Costello — who, among other things, is Green Mountain Power’s official “ambassador of Rutland” — said while he doesn’t think social media griping is as likely to turn up in searches, it does point to a persistent problem with the area.
“I’ve always believed that Rutland’s No. 1 challenge is the way Rutlanders talk about Rutland,” he said. “I think that’s changed in the last 10 years and dramatically in the last five.”
Costello said that people who have been to other places don’t realize how much Rutland has to offer compared to many of them, hence why many of the city’s biggest cheerleaders moved here from elsewhere.
Calendar
Monday, City Hall is closed for Presidents’ Day.
That means the Board of Aldermen will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Wednesday, the Development Review Board meets at 6 p.m. to discuss changes to an apartment building on South Main Street and a day care parking lot on Edgerton Street.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
