I have spent most of this week working on a piece scheduled for tomorrow’s paper that will look at the issues surrounding the youthful offenders bill.
It has created an interesting contrast to a moment from the Board of Aldermen’s meeting.
State Rep. William Notte appeared at the board’s reorganizational meeting to update the board about what’s happening in Montpelier.
I’ll get to the more substantial part of that discussion in a moment, but I want to start with Notte mentioning that there is a notion floating around the Legislature — one he did not sound especially keen on — to lower the voting age to 16 for municipal elections.
This was on Monday.
I then spent the rest of the week hearing about how 21-year-olds should be able to have their cases moved to the juvenile court system because science has determined that their brains are not yet fully formed and their decision-making abilities are still those of an adolescent.
I’ll leave it to others to reconcile those two propositions.
Act Locally
Notte spent most of his time discussing his failed opposition to the bill that would decriminalize buprenorphine.
Buprenorphine is used to treat opioid addiction. Notte said the advocates for decriminalizing it don’t want to punish addicts who are self-medicating in an effort to get better on their own.
He said he was unconvinced.
“Opioid treatment isn’t about taking a low-grade opioid,” he said. “There’s therapy involved.”
Notte said he discussed the issue with the Rutland City Police Department, which he said has been “forward-thinking” on addiction issues, and was told that there are recreational users of buprenorphine, and decriminalizing it would be “horrible for Rutland.” Notte said he was on the losing side of the 7-4 vote that moved the bill out of the House Judiciary Committee.
“It’s going to be on the floor of the House for a vote this week,” he said. “I suspect it will pass.”
Notte asked if the board would be willing to sign a letter of opposition to the Rutland County Senate delegation and Gov. Phil Scott. The board took no vote, but several members said they would happily sign such a letter if Notte presented it to them.
Calendar
The Community and Economic Development Committee meets Wednesday to discuss a proposed solar development on West Street.
