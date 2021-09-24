A late reply from city attorney Matt Bloomer this week revealed the city is aware of Kam Johnston’s claims regarding 49 Pine St., but not much else.
For those just joining us, Johnston is a frequent candidate for public office and is seemingly constantly involved in legal actions against the city over properties owned by his mother, Marjorie Johnston.
There is a lot of detail one could get bogged down in, but for now we’ll stick with the short version. Two of those properties went up for tax sale last year. When nobody bid on them, the city claimed them. Tax sales are followed by a one-year redemption period, during which the owner or mortgage-holder gets one last chance to pay off the tax bill.
When that didn’t happen, the city officially took possession of them.
Johnston lists 49 Pine St. as his legal residence and says his mother granted him a “perpetual lease” on the property, meaning that the city is obligated to let him keep living there for $200 a year. Is that really how it works? Johnston seems to think so, but he isn’t, despite repeatedly representing himself and his mother in court, a lawyer. I’m certainly not, either. Bloomer, in his email Friday morning, kept his cards close to the vest.
“My understanding is that Kam Johnston and Marjorie Johnston have made a claim that they hold various perpetual leases on 49 Pine Street and 52 Pine Street,” Bloomer wrote. “The City is currently gathering information and plans to have an internal discussion in the near future regarding the properties and any occupants.”
That discussion isn’t just about Johnston — renters still occupy 19 East Washington St., which the city took possession of at the same time.
Dorr Driven
Julia Dorr is set to join the Rutland Sculpture Trail early next month.
Unveiling of the statue of the Rutland author has been scheduled for noon on Oct. 6 at the Rutland Free Library.
The sculpture, designed by Amanda Sisk and carved by Evan Morse and Taylor Apostol, includes a carved dress decorated with imagery from Dorr’s poetry.
While she’s been largely overlooked in recent decades, Dorr was a prolific writer in the latter part of the 19th century. Her work, which included essays, poetry and novels, attracted the attention of the likes of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Oliver Wendall Holmes and Ralph Waldo Emerson — drawing them to Rutland for visits.
Dorr campaigned for women’s rights, founded the Rutland Free Library, and spearheaded Grace Congregational Church’s women’s cultural group.
Dorr brings the Rutland Sculpture Trail up to nine pieces. Pieces on chef and restaurant owner Ernie Royal and Rutland Halloween Parade founder Tom Fagan are in the works.
