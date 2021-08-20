Opening day of the fair felt better than it had in a long time.
The smell of fried food, the tie-dyed clothes for sale, the carney games — they all had a fresh feeling to them after the deprivations of the last year. In my first two hours walking around the grounds, the only mask I saw was on a state health inspector. The air was buzzing with a sense that at long last, we were truly back to normal.
But, of course, we aren’t.
As I write this on Friday afternoon, the state has reported 112 new cases, which is a good chunk fewer than the day before, but this time a year ago we only had four. The Parade of Heroes, meant to be our “it’s over” moment, was canceled this week because organizers said they had to recognize that it’s not, in fact, over.
I was questioning the wisdom of that fair atmosphere I’d been enjoying so much when I saw something that gave me hope. There had been much hand-wringing over the Lollapalooza held earlier this summer in Chicago. With enough time for evidence to have emerged if the festival had become a super-spreader event, Chicago news outlets are reporting that public health officials there are saying that only 203 of the 385,000 attendees have tested positive.
Roughly 90% of the concert-goers were vaccinated, according to published reports. We aren’t quite there yet, but I’m hoping we’re close enough to have the same effect.
The show will go on
I’m also reading regularly about musicians refusing to play venues that don’t require proof of vaccination.
Paramount Theatre Executive Director Eric Mallette said that has yet to be an issue for anyone booked at the Paramount, and he said he’d cross that bridge when he comes to it.
“As we have for the last 18 months, we’re continuing to follow the guidance from Montpelier,” he said.
Calendar
The Community and Economic Development Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to continue discussions of an assistance program for owner-occupied rental properties.
Let’s be careful out there.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
