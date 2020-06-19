The opening night of the Paramount’s drive-in theater at the fairgrounds has been changed from “Jaws” to “Grease.”
It’s also sold out.
Paramount programming director — soon to be executive director — Eric Mallette said the programming change was due to a complicated situation regarding the rights to “Jaws” — an issue he’s having with other titles keeping him from announcing the full line-up just yet — and that he has reduced the cap on tickets from 85 to 50 to leave space for lawn chairs at each parking spot.
Rutlanders don’t seem to object to the programming change — Mallette those 50 tickets for “Grease” sold out in half an hour.
After the July 3 debut, the Paramount plans shows every Friday and Saturday through the summer.
Tickets for each weekend will go on sale on the Paramount website at noon Friday two weeks prior.
Talk of the town
The Board of Aldermen sent two burning issues to committee this week.
The first was timely in that we are suddenly in a national conversation about race. Alderwoman Lisa Ryan made a motion to have the Human Resources Committee look at how the recent anti-bias training undergone by most of the board can be applied to policy in City Hall.
The motion was approved.
The second referral was actually about burning.
“With people not able to travel, there’s a lot of talk about outdoor fire pits,” Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey said, making a motion to refer the question of allowing outdoor fires to the Public Safety Committee. “It may be an opportunity to reconsider, or it may be an opportunity for the fire department to remind us why it’s not a good idea.”
Calendar
The Board of Civil Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss procedures for this year’s tax appeals.
The Public Safety Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for the aforementioned discussion of outdoor fires.
