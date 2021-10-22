When I arrived at the site of one of the drug raids Friday morning, I immediately recognized, and was recognized by, two of the people I met at the “Porch Talk” I was invited to two weeks prior.
That event was held across the street from the Baxter Street house raided by local, state and federal law enforcement. I’d heard a lot of frustration that night with the state of the neighborhood. That frustration was still present Friday, but it was tempered with some sense of relief prompted by the raid, which is discussed in greater detail by one of my colleagues elsewhere in these pages.
That meeting had been organized by Steven Box, a newcomer to Rutland and the owner of the apartment building at the corner of Baxter and Robbins streets, among other neighborhood properties. Box turned up in response to the news and said the raids were evidence that if a neighborhood speaks with a loud enough voice, it could get results.
He also repeated something city officials have been saying for years, that law enforcement alone was not going to solve Rutland’s drug problem.
“You notice there’s no social services here,” he said. “So much for the synchronicity of services. How about DPW? I’d close the street for a couple days so people can’t circle.”
The Pace of Progress
Ever since that gathering two weeks ago, I’ve been reflecting how, despite all the stories we’ve written in the past few years about a lower crime rate and despite the celebrations of the Northwest neighborhood revitalization project, the people living in the neighborhood still had the same complaints I’d been hearing for more than a decade.
Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb said Friday he was having some of the same thoughts.
“There was a good period when we really had made progress in the city,” he said. “What’s eating at me the last couple years is there’s been a backslide, an erosion. ... We’re still in this self-congratulatory mode. There’s a lot of work to be done and we need to be all-in on doing it.”
There was another “Porch Talk” this week. Whitcomb said he didn’t attend, but his fiancée did. It was next door to the house that was raided on Baxter Street.
“That type of thing haunts me,” he said.
Getting it Straight
I keep mixing up the Doenges brothers.
In case my own goof-ups have confused anyone, Michael Doenges is a city alderman. Dan Doenges is the owner of Vermont Sport & Fitness, is not an alderman and professes no interest in being an alderman.
My apologies, gentlemen.
Consolidated Communicates
I got a reply Friday from Consolidated Communications regarding this week’s saber-rattling from the Board of Aldermen.
After Alderman Sam Gorruso, who already had issues with the company’s contractors damaging his hedge, complained that Consolidated wasn’t returning his calls, the board voted to once again ask Consolidated to send a representative to talk to them. The board made a similar vote back in September, but this time included a threat to suspend the company’s permits related to the build-out underway in the city.
“Our teams have had several discussions with Mr. Gorruso and will continue to work with him until we have an agreement on a satisfactory resolution to the issue,” the statement from Consolidated read. “Representatives from Consolidated have had several discussions with members of the Board of Aldermen. Aside from Mr. Gorruso’s complaint, The Board of Aldermen have not communicated any other build-related resident issues to us. We have offered to attend meetings with the City, and to date, Consolidated has not been asked to attend a Board of Aldermen meeting.”
Calendar
The Finance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday to continue discussion of potential ARPA projects.
