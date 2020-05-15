The spigot is opening at City Hall.
While the state has yet to issue guidance on the reopening of municipal buildings, Mayor David Allaire said he’s getting ready for when it does.
“We’re starting to talk about getting more people back to work at City Hall,” he said. “I’ve had a couple of requests from (Department of Public Works) and the treasurer’s office.”
Allaire said the volume and nature of the work in those two departments has made it harder for employees to get it done remotely.
While that’s being worked out, Allaire said he’s installing plexiglass in offices — similar to how it’s been positioned at grocery store checkouts — to protect staff and visitors when the building eventually reopens.
Voluntary Compliance
Gov. Phil Scott said Friday his current emergency order “encourages,” but does not legally require, wearing a mask in public areas.
“I continue to think we’ll see better compliance with encouragement and education than with a mandate,” he said.
However, Scott said he recognized the situation may differ from town to town, so municipal governments had the option to adopt more stringent regulations if they see a need.
Allaire said he doesn’t anticipate seeing such a need.
“For now, I would be of the thought of having it advisory rather than mandatory and see how it goes,” he said.
Allaire said he didn’t know how comfortable he would feel issuing such a mandate.
“There’s a point to it where it has to be enforced and how do you enforce it,” he said. “I just don’t think I’m at the point where I’m comfortable asking the police to enforce that.”
Allaire said it did seem as if more people were accepting the necessity of wearing masks and “doing the right thing.”
“People have a greater awareness that this is not something that’s going away tomorrow, and it’s highly communicable and why take a chance,” he said.
Off Your Marks
You can add the 2020 Crowley Brother’s Memorial Road Race to the list of events canceled as result the pandemic.
The annual race — which includes a 5k, a 10k and a half marathon, all starting at different points but concluding downtown — is a major draw each year. Organizers announced Thursday that the next race would be held June 13, 2021. Organizers cited uncertainty around the reopening of hotels, restaurants and other services.
Now I can pretend that COVID-19 is the reason I didn’t run the half marathon this year, and not the fact that I’m once again nowhere near ready.
Calendar
The Board of Aldermen will meet at 6:45 p.m., Monday, for a public hearing on the master plan update, followed by the regular board meeting at 7 p.m. The agenda includes the April treasurer’s report and an update on Moon Brook.
The Public Works Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, to discuss proposed changes to the water and sewer allocation policy and the status of projects under last year’s wastewater bond.
Let’s be careful out there.
