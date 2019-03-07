I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone say that Rutland shouldn’t do more to fix up the roads.
It’s been a truism in City Hall pretty much the whole time I’ve been covering it that voters can be expected to support any infrastructure project placed before them. It was certainly in evidence Tuesday. While the city budget passed with 61 percent of the vote and the school budget with 58 percent, the sewer system bond got 78 percent of the vote and the bridge and culvert bond got 75 percent.
Could these results — and the many similar results that preceded them — perhaps be a sign that the taxpayers would accept the city spending even more aggressively on infrastructure?
Mayor David Allaire said it might, but he isn’t about to rush into anything.
“You have to be measured about these things,” he said Tuesday as we discussed the town meeting results.
One issue, the mayor said, is the city only has the capacity to do so much at once, no matter how high a dollar amount the voters sign off on. Indeed, remember those ballot items for extra paving that always passed by a large margin? You haven’t seen one of those in years because they passed often enough that the board was comfortable integrating them into the budget, and they have not tried to increase the paving budget beyond that because city officials say we are at the limit of how much paving DPW can do in a year.
Could it be time to talk about expanding the Department of Public Works so they can do more paving?
“I’m not so sure about expanding DPW, but I think there’s a possibility to look for other ways to improve the infrastructure above the ground,” Allaire said. “I heard it loud and clear today that’s a concern of everyone and I drive the roads like everyone else.”
Party time?
Mike Messier offered a couple ideas about why his mayoral bid fell short.
One was that he got a late start, but the other was more interesting.
“I didn’t run in affiliation with any political party,” he said. “I believe the Republican Party did a great job at turning out their vote.”
Huh? Local elections are nonpartisan and I can’t remember ever seeing party politics playing even an unofficial role. The city Democrats used to organize forums of aldermanic candidates, but they never endorsed anyone. Still, Allaire is a Republican — at least, he was when he served in the Legislature — and I suppose it’s possible the party decided to become active in city politics and I just didn’t notice.
“I think he’s imagining things,” said Rutland City GOP Chairman Mike Lannon. “We didn’t do anything different than we’ve ever done.”
What the party has ever done locally, Lannon said, is “nothing,” as far back as he can remember. Lannon said he couldn’t even say what party most elected city officials are with.
“What’s (city treasurer) Mary Markowski? What’s (city assessor) Barry Keefe? I don’t know,” he said — I don’t either. “I suspect we put on the aldermanic board people from left and right. It’s a pretty diverse group.”
Lannon went on to say that he thinks it’s good that the parties are not a factor in local politics and that they should stay out.
“I think we’re just trying to keep everything civil,” he said. “There’s no sense in ramping it up like they do in the state and in the nation. ... We’re all neighbors. We don’t want to get people so fired up and angry we never talk to each other again. ... Rutland doesn’t need to have those kinds of problems. We, as citizens, are smart enough to make our choices.”
Calendar
The City Hall Calendar shows a Police Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, a Rutland Redevelopment Authority meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday and a Planning Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, but as so Thursday afternoon I don’t see agendas for any of them.
