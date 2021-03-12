As I told a certain friend about my day Thursday, she had an interesting reaction to the news about the library.
“I feel like I’ve heard that story before,” she said.
I’d already had the same sense of déjà vu. It had to do with why there isn’t a BJ’s Wholesale Club at the southern end of town.
For those who missed it, Heartland Communities of America backed out of talks with Rutland Free Library about selling the former College of St. Joseph administration building. Heartland is buying the campus to turn it into an assisted-living facility and the library was looking to buy the administration building — which had contained the former college library — and move from its current home at 10 Court St.
Nothing was signed, and library Director Randal Smathers said the developer walked away this week saying they were worried the library’s move, which encountered some vocal opposition, might gum up the Act 250 process for the rest of the project.
Back in 2015, a developer was looking to put a BJ’s across the street from Diamond Run Mall. The developer had initially looked at the mall itself, but decided it wasn’t the right spot. So the mall hired a well-respected environmental lawyer and appealed the development’s Act 250 approvals while seeking a payout from the developer.
Finally, the developer gave up. There was plenty of talk at the time about how this seemed to expose what everyone, regardless of their political persuasion, believed was a flaw in Vermont’s environmental laws worth fixing.
You may have questions about whether anyone threatened a challenge, or if the danger to the project was purely hypothetical. I have that question myself, but didn’t get the chance to put it to anyone at Heartland. Maybe they’ll call me back next week.
Calendar
Monday the Board of Aldermen will meet to reorganize. The agenda also includes last-minute changes to the sign ordinance and the reappointment of several department heads.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.