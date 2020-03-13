Well, that was kind of a scary week, wasn't it?
Without the sort of leadership that can calmly and clearly explain what's happening, like FDR did with banking in his fireside chats, we've all had to rely on the Internet to figure this out. I went from shaking my head at the empty toilet paper aisle in Hannaford and chuckling at all the jokes to reading about the situation in Italian hospitals and suddenly not finding it all that funny.
As someone with asthma, it was hard to keep anxiety from creeping in.
There was a key concept I learned that I feel like has not been a big enough part of the discussion -- "flattening the curve." We may not be able to keep the infection from spreading at this point, the theory goes, but by closing everything and staying home, we may be able to slow the spread enough that we don't have too many sick people at once for the medical system to handle.
Well, we're all working on it. Closure after closure rolled in. Even the Rutland Herald is changing how it functions. On Friday, we were told as part of an Infectious Disease Control Policy to mitigate the spread of the virus: "news and sports reporters and photographers who deal with the public on a daily basis are going to be asked not to return to the office to work if they don't have to."
Standing Ready
The medical system is gearing up to handle as much as it can.
Rutland Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday listing steps taken including securing a supply of personal protective equipment and giving 120 employees "refresher" training on its use; implementing a testing protocol for which patients don't have to get out of their cars, limiting staff exposure; developing "patient surge plans" to increase capacity if necessary; canceling all external conferences and travel and limiting outside use of conference facilities.
The hospital said more stringent restrictions on visitors would take effect Monday.
The notice included the usual message about staying home if ill and washing hands, but also said "Do not hesitate to go to the emergency room immediately or call an ambulance when you have difficulty breathing, chest pain, sudden dizziness, numbness and weakness or other emergency medical condition."
Business as Usual
City Hall is getting all its ducks in a row as well. Mayor David Allaire said this week's department head meeting wound up being entirely about COVID-19 preparations.
"We connected on a couple things," Allaire said. "One, making sure our employees are safe, making sure we have contingencies in place if we have anyone or come in contact with anyone who tests positive. Would we have City Hall stay open? Would we work remotely? How would that work?"
Allaire said different departments have different challenges.
"We tried to talk through all of that, each department, how that would work if there was interaction with anyone who tested positive," he said.
Allaire said the city was planning to continue business as usual "for right now."
That includes Monday night's Board of Aldermen meeting. A couple people asked me if I expected it to happen. Board President Sharon Davis said a meeting can be canceled with 24-hours notice, but with a lame-duck board - members elected last week have yet to be sworn in - she wasn't sure who had the authority and passed the question to the mayor.
"I would be reluctant to postpone it," he said. "There are a couple issues that have come up in the last couple days that need some attention."
Allaire said those issues were likely to be the subject of executive session - the agenda calls for one on pending litigation and another on a contract - so he was not prepared to discuss them. Allaire would mention one addition he planned to the agenda.
"I have asked (hospital CEO) Claudio Fort to come in Monday night - if he doesn't want to do it in person he can do it remotely - and brief the board and the community," he said.
Calendar
Aside from the above-mentioned Board of Aldermen meeting (7 p.m. Monday) the Development Review Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday on the planned Tesla charging stations on Woodstock Avenue. The calendar feels more tentative than normal this time.
"I can tell you things are changing fast," Allaire said.
