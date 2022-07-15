It’s been that sort of a week, so I’m going to start with an apology to the Last Cup Café for screwing up their name in the story about them that ran yesterday.
Decade in Review
The Vermont Farmers Food Center held its annual meeting Thursday and marked its 10th anniversary.
“All of this started with a vision, with a lot of folks pitching in,” president and founding member Greg Cox told the small audience that assembled in the solar shed toward the back of the property.
Cox organized a volunteer effort that converted the long-vacant Mintzer property from one of the most blighted spots in the city to the home of the winter farmers market. During his remarks Thursday, he particularly thanked the late Allen Gartner, whose family had owned the property before the VFFC took it over, saying the project would not have been possible without him.
“They believed in what we were doing and they made it a reality by holding the note and believing we could accomplish this,” he said.
Organizers noted that the effort is far from over. The VFFC is working on a $5 million plan to fulfill a yet-unrealized part of the initial vision to create a regional food hub by adding a commercial kitchen, custom meat-cutting room and a workforce development kitchen. Those plans hit a bump this year when environmental testing found contamination that prompted the state to close the Farmers Hall building, forcing the winter market to temporarily relocate.
There was little talk about the status of those plans at the meeting Thursday — an effort to get a loan for the cleanup from the city fizzled earlier this week. Consultant Elisabeth Kulas said they were working hard on both subjects and while there were not a lot of details to discuss, they were confident Farmers Hall would reopen in time for the winter market.
Portion Size
The meeting did feature remarks from board member Philip Ackerman-Leist, who said he was impressed VFFC had endured for 10 years.
“It never should have happened in so many ways,” he said. “We sit here and in some ways it’s an imperfect setting. That means its grounded. It’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
Ackerman-Leist said he was involved in research into the international food system and offered some statistics that he had learned painting a rough picture of the situation of the sort of farmers who organized the VFFC.
The median income of negative $1,100, he said. Only 16% of the money spent on food in the U.S. goes to farmers, he said, and 0.01% of funding in agricultural research is spent on organic agriculture.
He said places like VFFC give him hope because they are “changing the game.”
On Air
When I talked to him earlier this month, WMUD teased that they were poised to hire some well-known local radio personalities.
They announced the first of those this week in an email saying Judy Anderson would host their morning show. Anderson was previously part of the morning show crew at WSYB. The show will air Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.
“She’s helming it alone,” station manager Chip Morgan said. “There is a rumor that her mother might make some appearances. There might be some barnyard animals once in a while.”
Calendar
Monday is the first time I can remember seeing a committee meeting scheduled for the same day as a meeting of the full board. The Information Technology Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. to review bids for IT services. The full board of aldermen meets at 7 p.m. The agenda includes Evergreen Cemetery’s appeal for city aid, presentations on elections and the school tax rate, the treasurer’s report and special event permits for Friday Night Live.
Wednesday, the development review board meets at 6 p.m. to look at plans to build a deck at a Watkins Avenue house and subdivide the downtown shopping plaza.
Thursday, the parking committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. The agenda once again just reads “All things parking.”
Friday is the first Friday Night Live of the season. Activities kick off at 5 p.m. Sublime tribute band Badfish will take the stage at 8 p.m.
