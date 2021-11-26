It’s too early to say what a marijuana retail shop in Rutland would look like, but I can at least offer an idea of what it could look like.
Before the pandemic hit, I found myself making semi-regular trips to Northampton, Massachusetts. A couple of these involved stops at the NETA dispensary.
The first thing I noticed was the number of Vermont license plates in the parking lot. The level of security was also clear.
A police cruiser was stationed outside and a staffer at the door swiped drivers’ licenses before allowing people inside.
The smell hit me hard in the face the moment I walked in, but visually there was little to indicate what sort of place this was.
I’d expected display cases full of edibles or maybe a giant glass jar — the type where you might try to guess how many gumballs it held — full of buds, but there was no product visible anywhere.
Instead, the interior had the layout and look of a bank but with a color scheme and vibe that felt more like a trendy coffee shop. Customers waited in a corral until their turn came to approach one of the staffers at a counter. The staffers, dubbed “weed sommeliers” by the companion who brought me there, would answer questions about the various products or make recommendations. Whatever we bought was then produced from under a counter and we were then directed to an exit.
I didn’t notice anyone blazing up in the parking lot, but I was only there a couple of times on slow days.
What, if anything, we get here will, of course, be determined by state and local regulation and the plans and visions of whoever opens it.
Gateways
Rutland City Police Cmdr. Greg Sheldon made one comment at the Charter and Ordinance Committee hearing on retail cannabis sales Monday that wasn’t really relevant to the story, but was too cute not to write down.
Sheldon, like other members of the law enforcement community present, was arguing against letting weed be sold in the city. One anecdote he offered involved a local pastor who was using marijuana for pain management after shoulder surgery and had accidentally consumed too much of an edible.
“Here’s a person of faith, and she saw God,” Sheldon said.
Calendar
Budget season resumes next week — when I told Board of Alderman President Matt Whitcomb I was surprised the board had only managed one budget hearing so far, he replied “Me, too” — with a Finance Committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The Finance Committee typically looks at the budget for the treasurer’s office.
The General Committee, whose budget review includes the salaries of the mayor and the aldermen, meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Development Review Board also meets Wednesday, convening at 6 p.m. to continue discussion of an auto-repair shop on West Street.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
