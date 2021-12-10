Denis Leary is buying training gear for the fire department.
Strictly speaking, the city got a grant from the Leary Firefighters Foundation, which the actor/comedian founded in 2000, but that wasn't nearly as fun a sentence to type. The department got $7,500 from the foundation to buy a forcible entry door prop.
"This is a very rugged steel frame," Chief William Lovett said. "It has a door inside of it. ... It's a training prop to expose a firefighter to a number of ways of getting into a door."
Lovett said the fire academy has one, but the city has to compete with every other department in the state for access to it. Having their own means more frequent training, and Lovett said the city won't be greedy — RCFD's mutual aid partners will have access to it as well.
"This thing is something that doesn't go away," Lovett said. "You'd be amazed at how ruggedly it's built."
Lovett said firefighter Kyle Robillard brought his attention to the grant and did all the legwork for the application.
"Grants are hard to get," Lovett said. "There's a lot of fire departments out there."
Dirty Job
The Vermont Farmers Food Center isn't the only place having a contamination issue. The fire department is looking for someone to haul away contaminated soil dug up when the new driveway was installed.
Lovett said contaminants in the soil are believed to have come from a pipe unearthed during the excavation. The pipe, which was not attached to the fire station, is in turn believed to have once been connected to the high school building that was on the site before the fire station.
"We're making the assumption it's from the old furnace at the school or maybe they had a shop class," Lovett said. "Anyway, there was sludge."
The sludge contained hydrocarbons, Lovett said, which triggered some environmental regulations regarding its disposal.
"They gave me more chemistry than I ever wanted," Lovett said. "It's not this explosive mixture, but it's something that has to be disposed of properly."
Calendar
The Police Commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday. No budget had been posted as of early Friday afternoon.
Tuesday, the Public Works Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. for its portion of the budget review.
That should pave the way for a special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, when the Board of Aldermen aims to finalize the budget.
I raised an eyebrow at that last one. Budget meetings are usually scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and they have been known to go for three or four hours. Early in my City Hall tenure, one went to midnight and board members responded to grousing on my part with tales of budget talks running until 2:30 a.m. Nobody wants to go that late, but nobody wants to be at one of these meetings straight through dinner, either.
Board President Matt Whitcomb said he is optimistic the meeting will wrap up in two hours.
"Of the things we've discussed, the only area where there might be some debate when it gets to the whole board is the pension," he said. "I actually see the final budget meeting not running as long as it has in the past."
Log In
